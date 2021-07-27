Cryptocurrency : I’m buying Uniswap (UNI) on July 26th and this is why! Invezz

Uniswap UNI / USD is by far one of the largest decentralized trading protocols that can facilitate automated decentralized finance (DeFi) token trading.

Uniswap responds to changes in regulation

On July 23, Uniswap Labs announced that they would begin restricting access to a small number of tokens.

The tokens that were removed from the platform include those that could be at risk of being classified as securities by regulators, such as tokenized stocks, option tokens, and insurance-based tokens along with synthetic assets from crypto derivatives platforms.

Despite that fact, however, Uniswap has been steadily improving since the drop it experienced on July 20, where it fell to $ 14.62.

It’s signaling a steady increase in value so far, and this could potentially be the advent of a market shock.

While regulators are slowly predicting imminent regulations for equity tokens, this restrictive action could eliminate the benefits that tokens are now offering, such as those that exist outside the regulatory reach of governments.

Despite this, the UNI token is growing in value.

Should I buy Uniswap (UNI)?

On July 26, Uniswap (UNI) was worth $ 19.75.

It has also experienced $ 63.45 million in total foreign exchange flows in the last 7 days.

UNI also recorded $ 74.61 million in total foreign exchange outflows in the last 7 days.

This indicates that the token has recently changed around 30% in value and has the potential to go higher. In the last 24 hours, it has experienced a 13% increase in value, as well as a 43% increase in trading volume, which has raised its price. At this rate, we could see it well above the $ 20 range, even at $ 25 at the end of August.

