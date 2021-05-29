Cryptocurrency : I’m a big believer in cryptocurrencies: Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed that he bought some crypto assets. However, he declined to say which of the crypto assets he invested in.

Brady also supported Bitcoin and other crypto assets. “I am a big believer in cryptocurrencies,” he stated, adding that he does not think it “is going anywhere.

Cryptocurrencies are widely discussed on your team

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Brady, who has won the Super Bowl for a record seventh time, also confirmed his status as a crypto hodler. He added that his goal is to be a long-term crypto investor even though there have been huge losses in the industry in recent weeks.

He also said that he has discussed cryptocurrencies with other players and coaches on several occasions.

He was speaking at the cryptocurrency conference, Coindesk Consensus 2021, and stated that the world of cryptocurrencies is where things are heading right now.

He added that one of his coaches has been in cryptocurrencies since last year, regularly speaking about the prices of different crypto assets and how the crypto space is working.

Brady stated that there are so many things he still needs to learn in the crypto space, that he sees it as a marathon rather than a sprint.

Cryptocurrencies Receive Massive Support Despite Market Downturn

The cryptocurrency industry has seen a slump in recent weeks, as Bitcoin (BTC / USD) fell to $ 37,000, after hitting an all-time high of $ 64,000 last month.

Other cryptocurrencies were also affected, with some losing as much as 50% in the same period.

As if that wasn’t enough, the crypto space is now facing some hits due to its perceived high use of fossil fuels.

Interestingly, these issues have not stopped people from maintaining faith in the industry. Top celebrities and sports personalities have continued to support the crypto space, especially in the revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) industry.

partner-cta-block-v2-generic, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money