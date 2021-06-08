Cryptocurrency : If you only have $ 500, these are the cryptocurrencies to consider

Compartir

5 cryptocurrencies to have on your watchlist as a beginner.

Image of cryptocurrency from WorldSpectrum on Pixabay

These are the cryptocurrencies to consider if you don’t have a lot of money. Trust me, I’ve been there and my first investment was around $ 100 when I first bought Bitcoin a few years ago.

Today, not everyone can afford to buy a Bitcoin, Ethereum, or another full cryptocurrency because their prices have risen.

This year, many new people have joined and buy cryptocurrencies on Coinbase, Robinhood, PayPal, and other exchanges. There are hundreds of cryptocurrency exchanges to buy cryptocurrencies that are available today.

For this, I will be using Coinbase, which is easy to use. You can use Coinbase Pro for lower fees. Either option is a good place to start.

The cryptocurrencies that I recommend are cryptocurrencies that I also own. These are not meant to be a day trade to make a quick buck in a day or two.

I don’t do daily transactions for two reasons.

1. In the US, taxes are normally higher than if you had your cryptocurrencies for less than a year.

2. Intraday trading requires much more time to review charts, follow price swings, and track your cryptocurrencies.

When you invest, it can take a little longer and not have to spend a lot of time after you have bought your cryptocurrencies. This does not mean that you should ignore the market completely, but you will not have to focus minute by minute on price movements.

If you only have $ 500, these are the five cryptocurrencies you should consider buying:

Bitcoin Ethereum Cardano Chain Link Sushiswap

These are the best cryptocurrencies to consider right now and they are available on the Coinbase platform.