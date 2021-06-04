Cryptocurrency : I bought Bitcoin (BTC) when the Senate passed the 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill: Mayor of Miami

Miami will host the crypto community and several other investors attending the Bitcoin 2021 conference this week.

While speaking about the event on CNBC, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez revealed that he bought Bitcoin (BTC / USD) and Ethereum (ETH / USD). According to him, the cryptocurrencies were bought on the day the United States Senate passed the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

He said that at the time he bought Ethereum and Bitcoin, the cryptocurrencies were trading at around $ 1,500 and $ 30,000 respectively. Suarez added that he decided to buy the assets that day because he knew that an increase is inevitable after the stimulus bill.

The oldest calls Bitcoin a “young asset.”

The mayor, who is also a lawyer, also stated that he plans to add more ETH and BTC to his properties during the latest market crash. However, he shared concerns about the likelihood of manipulation in Bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency a “young asset.”

He recently tweeted about Miami’s activities around Bitcoin, adding that the tweet received a lot of attention.

“When I tweeted about what we are doing in Miami about Bitcoin, it was the most watched video I posted,” he noted.

He said the video garnered 7 million views, which is an indication of the high level of interest cryptocurrencies are receiving.

During an interview with Fox Business in January, Suárez announced his plans to invest in Bitcoin. He also noted that the city is establishing regulations that will encourage greater adoption of the world’s largest cryptocurrency in the region.

Suarez criticizes Bitcoin mining using “dirty energy.”

The older one has always supported Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, despite the perceived negativities surrounding them. However, he criticized the use of what he called “dirty energy” to mine Bitcoin. This is in line with concerns shared by other prominent Bitcoin enthusiasts, such as Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Suarez added that the United States is capable of providing clean energy for mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money