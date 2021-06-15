Cryptocurrency : Hunter Horsley on a $ 70 million raise | Invezz

Dozens of Silicon Valley and Wall Street heavyweights participated in Bitwise Asset Management’s $ 70 million Series B financing. Among them were Bridgewater CEO David McCormick, Stanley Druckenmiller, Henry Kravis and nearly 30 others.

Cryptocurrency index fund manager Bitwise was founded four years ago and became a profitable company in 2021. The company now has $ 1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of the first quarter.

‘We wanted to get some of the best minds’

One of the main goals of raising $ 70 million in fresh capital was to attract major new shareholders, CEO Hunter Horsley said in an interview with CNBC. He noticed:

We wanted some of the best minds, investors and backers from Wall Street and cryptocurrencies to get involved in the venture because we see an opportunity to build a lasting institution.

Some of the other big investors include former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, D1 Chief Investment Officer Daniel Sundheim, Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC, Louis Bacon’s Moore Strategic Ventures, Daniel Och’s Willoughby Capital, and Paul Eisenstein’s Vetamer Capital. are among the new investors.

Growth outlook

Bitwise intends to use the funds to grow its sales team and develop its customer service and research, as well as strengthen its balance sheet. Since the beginning of this year, the size of those teams has doubled. The fund manager intends to double them again later this year. Horsley said in a press release:

“Bitwise is focused on equipping investment professionals with the products, education and relationships they need to manage crypto and blockchain investments on behalf of their clients and LPs for the long term. This new round of capital will help us to substantially grow our organization, expand our offerings and consolidate our position as the premier crypto partner for professional investors.

The SEC is ‘very thoughtful’ about an ETF

One of the most popular funds managed by Bitwise tracks an index of ETH, BTC, LTC, and seven more of the largest crypto assets. This year, Bitwise launched a crypto ETF and a decentralized financial index fund. The ETF has 30 stocks. The respective companies have 75% of the net assets in crypto or derive 75% of their income from it.

Horsley commented that Bitwise withdrew an application to oversee a Bitcoin ETF in 2020. But he hinted that a new application is possible as the regulatory environment is favorable. The Securities and Exchange Commission is “very thoughtful about space” and “considering the right dimensions.” He added:

We spend time there, we are optimistic and we will present it when we think the time is right.

