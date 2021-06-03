Cryptocurrency : Hungarian artists plan to place a statue of Satoshi Nakamoto in Budapest

Two Hungarian sculptors are working on a life-size sculpture by Satoshi Nakamoto. A report broke this news on June 3, noting that they seek to erect the sculpture in Graphisoft Park in Budapest’s 3rd district, which already has the statue of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The sculptors, named Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly, shared initial plans for the statue’s design, which shows a figure with a featureless face.

According to the report, the statue will be made of bronze and will wear a Bitcoin (BTC) hoodie over his head. Your face will be made of a reflective surface so that people see your reflection every time they look at it. By doing so, the artists intend to affirm that we are all Satoshi. The project is funded by four organizations. These are Mr. Coin, Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association, and Blockchain Budapest.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

This project is reportedly the brainchild of András Györfi, a Hungarian painter and crypto enthusiast, who seeks to point out the benefits that Bitcoin and the blockchain can offer. According to him, blockchain is an efficient, fair and transparent database that eliminates mistrust between people. He went on to point out that it has the potential to improve multiple industries to make the world a better place.

Hungary Embraces Cryptocurrencies Despite Growing Global Regulator Concerns

This news comes after Hungary’s Finance Minister Mihály Varga shared the government’s stimulus program to help boost the country’s economy. To help ease the economic hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hungarian lawmakers plan to lower taxes on cryptocurrency trading from 30.5% to 15%. These changes could reportedly take effect as early as 2022.

At the moment, the encryption regulations in the country are not strict. Combining this with reduced crypto taxes, Hungary would not only give crypto investors a big tax break, but would also attract foreign crypto companies and investors. With most countries like China reiterating their anti-crypto stance and even introducing new drastic measures, crypto enthusiasts are gradually moving towards jurisdictions that have friendly regulations.

While Hungary’s crypto-friendly atmosphere has encouraged the creation of the Satoshi statue, it is not the first country to allow the construction of a crypto-themed sculpture. In 2018, the Bitstamp exchange funded the creation of a seven-meter-wide Bitcoin monument in the Slovenian city of Kranj.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money