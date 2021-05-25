Cryptocurrency : H&R Block boss reveals company’s stance on cryptocurrencies

H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones recently spoke on CNBC, where he admitted that the company had grown in market share despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He also spoke about taxes and how the company is responding to the crypto market.

Jones said 2021 was the fiscal growth season. “We achieved our largest market share gains in more than a decade,” he reiterated, adding that Do-it-yourself (DIY) revenues were equally the largest.

Largest market share in ten years

Jones said the company is in the process of transforming the business and there has been good progress in that direction. Small businesses and consumers are responding to the changing digital landscape, which was ironically aided by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones said the company made great strides in the first year of its Block Horizon strategy. He added that the firm is well positioned for long-term growth.

Jones also noted that the company’s market share growth was the highest in ten years, with consumers embracing digital tools more than ever.

Consumers had so many uncertainties, including unemployment, stimulus payments, and so many other problems that the consumer needed help with. Jones said they turned to H&R Block for such help, which has allowed the company to beat its growth forecast.

Stance on cryptocurrencies in taxation

Jones was asked about his company’s opinion on cryptocurrencies and how taxes can be effective on profits made from the market. He said that cryptocurrencies are an interesting thing for his business. However, he says the company is wary of engaging deeply with consumers in that regard because it is not properly regulated yet. He added that it is not currently an area in which the company engages much with consumers. But ultimately, the company could help clients with crypto taxes in the future as regulation improves.