Cryptocurrency : How to protect your wealth when Bitcoin keeps falling

Bitcoin took several hits in recent days. Concerns about the safety of Bitcoin and Donald Trump’s speech may have caused a brutal sell-off among the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin once fell to $ 31,000 from $ 36,000. Bitcoin has closed the day in the red for five days. Other cryptocurrencies also posted losses of more than 10%.

US officials recovered most of the ransom paid to hackers targeting Colonial Pipeline. According to court documents, the investigators managed to access the private key or password of one of the hacker’s wallets. This has raised questions about whether Bitcoin is really “decentralized.”

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump said he did not like Bitcoin because it looked like a scam and needed very strict regulation. This is not the first time that the former president has shown a negative opinion on Bitcoin. In 2019, after saying that he was not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the price of Bitcoin saw a decline of $ 10,000. Trump’s attitude makes many people worry if governments will impose stricter regulations on cryptocurrencies.

Recent sell-offs wiped out most of Bitcoin’s gains in 2021. Although Bitcoin is now up 12% this year, it is underperforming many traditional assets, including stock indices in Europe and Asia, as well as commodities. .

Bitcoin is now in a “cooling period” that could last for “a few months,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia-Pacific at crypto exchange Luno Pte. The market appears indecisive. The number of transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain hit a low of 175,000 on May 30, a nearly three-year low in the past three years.

Although Bitcoin was up more than 10% on June 14, it still did not break the 30k to 43K range, showing that it will continue to fluctuate with high probability.

