Cryptocurrency : How to legalize income with bitcoin in Argentina? An accountant responds

It is important to be able to justify all money that enters a bank account in Argentina.

Some activities with bitcoin, such as P2P arbitrage, fall into legal and regulatory loopholes.

Either for receiving payments in bitcoin (BTC) or other cryptocurrencies in exchange for products or services, or for having obtained profitability through investments in crypto assets, the question arises of how to enter the money into the Argentine banking system without suffering penalties for it.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Cyber ​​Emprendedor, the accountant Leonardo Baca exposed, days ago, his knowledge on the subject, based on his professional training and the experience acquired with his clients.

“What people want is to do things well, they want to pay taxes, they don’t want to have problems with the AFIP, they don’t want to be charged fines,” says the specialist. It also explains the difficulty that this poses due to legal and regulatory gaps. “There is no regulation, a law, a decree, a resolution of the AFIP, or something that tells you ‘yes, you can do P2P, but in this way and presenting these papers,'” he adds, by way of example.

Leonardo Baca acknowledges that the ways used to launder cryptocurrency income in Argentina are not ideal, but, due to the interest of users in not having legal problems, “people are looking for an alternative, they are looking for it.”

Many people lost their jobs, they cannot develop the activity that they had been developing due to the issue of the pandemic, so they are looking for some way out and they find it in trading, doing P2P, in farming or in [el juego de NFT] Axis. (…) They look on that side and the legislation, unfortunately, is not prepared for that, to give an exit, and then they consult me, because I am an accountant who has been on the subject of cryptocurrencies for a long time and I treat them as help and say, more or less, which are the paths. Leonardo Baca, founder of Estudio Contable BACA.

I earned 30 million pesos with a shitcoin, how do I launder it in Argentina?

The host of the channel, Tony Buet, asked the accountant about a hypothetical case: “How can cryptocurrencies be laundered? If someone invests 20 thousand pesos in a shitcoin and suddenly it is worth 30 million pesos and is enough to buy the house that a person from his neighborhood sells, what can he do? Is it something that can be solved correctly by doing things right? “

Baca’s answer was negative. «If you bring that money to the country, which does not come from anything illegal, but you obtained an extraordinary return, and you want to pay Profits and everything that corresponds, you cannot, because the bank is going to close your account and make you a report that you’re doing something weird. ” For that reason, the professional recommends doing it little by little, progressively.

You have to think for the future how you are going to do it. You have to project from here to at least 5 or 6 years in the future because, if we are talking about a significant amount, it is something that cannot be done overnight. Also, once you bring those funds here, you have to invest it in something else because, if not, [debido a la devaluación del peso] for when you want to buy the house it will not reach you at all. Leonardo Baca, founder of Estudio Contable BACA.

In similar lines, the Argentine tax lawyer Marcos Zócaro had expressed himself days ago, as reported by CriptoNoticias. According to the lawyer, “banks do not want cryptocurrency sellers and alerts jump when high amounts are moved. From there, they can request supporting documents, affidavits or even close the account, depending on the case.

You have to be able to justify each peso that enters a bank account

During the dialogue between the host of Cyber ​​Entrepreneur and the invited specialist, it was mentioned the importance of being able to justify any income of money in bank accounts in Argentina. This can be done through registration in Monotributo or Registered Responsible Party, or through the existence of an inheritance or compensation in accordance with the amounts of money that enter the bank.

By doing this, Baca explains, “there is a justification for where the income comes from.” «You say, they came because I am a registered responsible, although in reality they came from the sale of that cryptocurrency; but you have an endorsement or something to justify, “he adds.

According to Baca, closing a bank account is serious and should be avoided. Due to the crossing of data between financial institutions, although later an account may be opened in another bank, it is not good to have a negative record. “In another bank they can generate a suspicious operation report, that goes to the FIU, they can put together a file for you and you could have a pretty serious problem,” he says.