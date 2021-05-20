Cryptocurrency : How to buy Cardano as ADA retests the $ 2 level

The Cardano ADA / USD price was hit hard on Wednesday along with the cryptocurrency market in general. Despite the selloff in Cardano’s price, the ‘green’ cryptocurrency continues to rise sharply for 2021, having entered the new year at around $ 0.18.

Cardano traded as low as $ 1.33 over the past 24 hours and retested the $ 2.00 level on Thursday morning. While ADA is still off its all-time highs of $ 2.47, many new investors are looking at the discounted value and wondering how to buy Cardano for the first time.

How and where to buy Cardano

The biggest question on the minds of many investors is how to buy Cardano and other cryptocurrencies. Don’t worry, the cryptocurrency universe is still a new concept for most investors.

The simple answer to the question of how to buy Cardano now is through a trusted and reputable cryptocurrency broker. This is the same concept as requiring a stockbroker to buy shares in a company.

The explosion in demand for new investors to buy cryptocurrencies is a good thing, as it forces brokers to be more competitive in terms of ease of use and prices. Our team of financial experts spent a lot of time evaluating which are the best cryptocurrency brokers to buy Cardano and we can make two recommendations for sure.

1. eToro

EToro existed before the first cryptocurrency was created and spent over 15 years gaining a fantastic reputation among its users. Today, eToro offers a full suite of trading products, especially cryptocurrencies.

The company is perhaps best known for including a social element in investing, as users can “follow” expert investors on its platform to see first-hand how professionals are investing. As such, it is highly recommended to buy Cardano on eToro. Click the link below to buy ADA on eToro:

Register here>

2. Plus500

Plus500 is also an industry veteran, having been in business since 2008. Plus500 is a Contract for Difference (CFD) broker, which means that instead of owning an asset directly, investors buy a derivative of the asset.

Don’t worry, the value of the derivative fluctuates with the price movement of the underlying asset. In essence, if you buy Cardano at Plus500 and the Cardano price goes up, your holdings will go up as well.

It is recommended to buy Cardano at Plus500. To start buying Cardano now on Plus500, click on the link below:

Register here>

Cardano is a ‘green crypto’

Not sure what Cardano is? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Cardano was founded by Charles Hoskinson, who co-founded what is now the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum.

Cardano technically operates as a competitor to Ethereum and labels itself the ‘most environmentally sustainable’ cryptocurrency. Hoskinson claims that the Cardano network uses only 6 GWh of energy, which is less than 0.01% of the amount of energy consumed in the Bitcoin network.

At a time when more people are paying attention to sustainable concerns, not only in the business world but also in the cryptocurrency universe, more sustainable currencies like Cardano will gain popularity.

This makes Cardano an attractive cryptocurrency to buy at current levels, especially for long-term investors looking to potentially hold Cardano for years, if not decades.

Can the price of Cardano go up?

Assigning price targets to cryptocurrencies is never an easy task, especially for coins that are already large. In Cardano’s case, the ADA price has risen 1,000% since the beginning of 2021 alone. Can Cardano earn another 1,000% or more? It is possible as the cryptocurrency is still in the early stages of its commercialization as a ‘green’ alternative to other major currencies.

