Cryptocurrency : How Taproot Could Affect Bitcoin’s Competitiveness

Source: Adobe / Abdul Qaiyoom

Taproot is on the way. The long-awaited Bitcoin (BTC) update was confirmed, after it passed the miners’ 90% approval threshold in mid-June, meaning it will be rolled out in November.

While the main features of Taproot (increased privacy and improved wallet scripts) are quite well known, what will be the impact of the update on Bitcoin in a broader sense? Will it attract more adoption, drive users away from privacy coins, or even draw the ire of regulators?

The answers to these questions are quite varied, according to a number of Bitcoin developers. Because while Taproot’s features may attract greater use of Bitcoin, it may also take a while before Bitcoin-based applications and services make full use of them, and protocols must be built on top of Bitcoin before the features cost savings and privacy have a significant impact. impact.

What Taproot does for Bitcoin

As a summary, these are the three main benefits that Taproot will bring to Bitcoin:

Reduced fees for complex / multi-signature transactions: Taproot will significantly reduce the data required to process complex transactions, such as those involving multiple signatures or time blocking. This is ideal for anyone who needs more security. Increased privacy: In combination with Schnorr signatures, Taproot will allow users to mix transactions made by complex wallets (eg, multi-signature or time-locked) with those that use only single signatures. Therefore, it will allow anyone interested in disclosing their use of multisig to conceal such use. Improved wallet functionality: Taproot will allow developers to set more complex conditions for wallets. For example, it will allow developers to create multi-signature wallets that start out requiring 3 out of 5 signatures to confirm transactions, but can degrade over a set period of time to require only 2 out of 5 signatures. This is ideal if you anticipate the possibility of losing any of your private keys.

These are the main features that Taproot offers. And almost every developer Cryptonews.com spoke to agreed that these features will be used widely, but not immediately.

“I hope that the features enabled by Taproot will be widely used once they are integrated by downstream applications as it will help the applications provide valuable functions, gain a competitive advantage and reduce costs,” said one Bitcoin developer, who asked to remain. anonymous.

Other developers agree that we will have to wait for applications, wallets, and protocols to implement Taproot before its beneficial effects are fully disclosed. For the developer and founder of the BTCPay Server service BTCPay Server Nicolas Dorier, the adoption of Taproot is unlikely to be as wide as it was for SegWit, particularly for users who only require payments with a single signature.

“It will be widely used for other protocols built on top of Bitcoin (like Lightning). On chain, Taproot makes the use of these protocols indistinguishable from other protocols. Multi-signature benefits will surely come from these kinds of enhancements, but will current multi-signature wallets move to Taproot? ”He asked, adding that the answer to this question is not yet clear.

“Taking advantage of privacy requires a more complex protocol (musig2) to work,” he said, noting that it may not be worth the hassle for today’s multi-signature wallets.

For Bitcoin author / educator / developer Jimmy Song, multi-signature wallets will gradually integrate Taproot, but again not immediately.

“Not much at first, but a lot more over time. There is a demand for good backup solutions, so yes, I think wallets will integrate them, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Effects on competition

The question is: will the integration of Taproot’s capabilities make a real difference to Bitcoin’s value proposition? Well, the answer to this question depends on your priorities.

“I hope it attracts people who really understand the value of security. People who play altcoins are concerned about token appreciation, not self-sovereignty, so I suspect people like that won’t be too keen on Taproot, ”said Jimmy Song, who suspects that another long bear market could convert more people to Bitcoin.

Nicolas Dorier pointed out that Taproot will not actually lower fees for the vast majority of Bitcoin users, who tend to use wallets and single-signature transactions. However, you are open to the possibility of it expanding adoption in the long term.

“I don’t think Taproot alone will attract more people to Bitcoin. The perceived value will come from the protocols that can be built on top of it, and it is difficult to predict if there will be any new protocols as popular as Lightning, ”he said.

Dorier also opined that Taproot will not have a major impact on privacy in the short to medium term.

“I would say that, until it is widely used for protocols other than Bitcoin, it can even have a negative impact by making Taproot transactions stand out from the crowd. This is temporary, ”he said.

In other words, it would be somewhat naive to think that Taproot will help Bitcoin to alienate users from other currencies, including privacy currencies, such as monero (XMR), in the months after its launch. On the contrary, your advantages may take much longer to have competitive ramifications.

Will regulators like Taproot?

By extension, Taproot is unlikely to attract scrutiny from regulators or make such regulators tougher on Bitcoin.

“I don’t think this gets a lot of attention from governments. Cross-entry signature aggregation could do it, but that’s at least another soft fork, ”said Jimmy Song.

Nicolas Dorier largely agrees with this assessment, if only because the use of complex portfolios is still quite low.

“I don’t expect any movement from regulators,” he said. “People trying to protect their privacy in Bitcoin already have numerous means to do so, and Taproot’s ability to improve this is marginal at best.”

Still, while Taproot’s immediate impact will remain mild, it is certainly the most significant Bitcoin update since SegWit. Because in the long term, it will provide Bitcoin users with greater security and privacy.

