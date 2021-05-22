Cryptocurrency : How Polygon Became The Indian Tiger Of Blockchain Platforms

Compartir

The conspicuous lack of Indian presence in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space has always seemed relatively incongruous. With India expecting to host 5.2 million programmers in the next two years, the country is on track to have more software developers than the US in the very near future.

In the past decade, India has seen rapid digitization, with government initiatives focused on digital identity, healthcare, agriculture, and justice systems. Furthermore, the population is one of the youngest in the world, with a median age of less than 30 years, compared to 40 in Western Europe and 37 in the United States.

Despite all this, as the blockchain scene began to gain significant traction starting in 2017, the trend did not seem to prevail in India in the same way that it did in many other Asian countries such as South Korea, Thailand and Singapore. .

The cryptocurrency ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India in 2018 is likely a major reason why the cryptocurrency scene stalled on the subcontinent, as the legal ramifications may have deterred many would-be investors or developers. .

However, in this somewhat arid and hostile context, a rogue group of developers rallied around the idea of ​​pushing blockchain forward. It was a multifaceted ambition: to push Ethereum’s capabilities to the point where it would be an attractive platform for end users, but also to boost the position of blockchain in India and indeed the world.

Beginning from zero

In late 2017, Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic brought Matic Network (now known as Polygon) to life. The team aimed to use Plasma sidechain processing technology to implement a scaling solution for Ethereum. Matic was one of the first projects to build a functional MVP for Plasma.

For more than a year, the team worked to build the Red Matic. His efforts included gaining visibility in the broader crypto community. By early 2019, his efforts had started to pay off, and Matic became one of the few projects selected to be selected for a token sale on Binance’s prestigious LaunchPad IEO platform. It also got the backing of Coinbase Ventures in the form of an initial investment. The dual support of two of the largest crypto exchanges proved to be a stepping stone to incorporating an initial series of applications in games and DeFi.

In the summer of 2020, the project launched on its mainnet. It was the culmination of two years of hard work. Around the same time, Matic announced the launch of a “Large Scale Developer Initiatives” program to incentivize the adoption of its core network. Fortunately, the project could hardly have timed the launch of its mainnet better. The summer of 2020 is when the DeFi craze really started to take off, and Ethereum began to choke on the high volume of traffic on its network.

An attractive platform for developers

For Ethereum users and developers, one of the biggest draws to using Polygon (formerly known as Matic) is its compatibility with Ethereum. The tokens issued on the Polygon Network are compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine and vice versa. So, as Ethereum’s weaknesses began to manifest, many applications expanded beyond Ethereum to jointly rely on Polygon’s Layer 2 solutions for scalability and lower-cost transactions.

Now, major DeFi projects, including Aave, Curve Finance, Augur, and UMA, among others, operate on the Polygon Network. In February 2021, the project was renamed Polygon. The new name is intended to reflect the ongoing expansion to other scalability solutions, such as rollup packages and other blockchains.

Along with a host of dApps eager to expand Polygon from their original platforms, the project is also turning out to be attractive for new applications. QuickSwap is one of the leading projects in the DeFi ecosystem at Polygon. QuickSwap is a decentralized exchange and automated market maker set up as a fork of Uniswap running on Polygon.

QuickSwap is proving to be a hit with merchants – it recently hit 440,000 daily transactions, with over $ 710 million in 24-hour volume and nearly $ 800 million in Total Locked Value (TVL), which is sometimes also referred to as liquidity. This represents the highest volumes and deepest liquidity of any layer 2 exchange. Additionally, QuickSwap also pays generous APYs of up to 300% for fund bettors.

With the promise of lower fees to get started, the platform is evidently looking for the same kind of success seen by BSC-based PancakeSwap, which surpassed bigger rival Uniswap in trading volume in February.

QuickSwap is also another example of Indian innovation. The co-founder of the project, Sameep Singhania, is a software and blockchain engineer who has also worked on other projects, including ParaSwap and Bonded Finance, in addition to his own initiatives.

A meteoric rise and a bright future

The influx of newcomers like QuickSwap, along with the migration of flagship apps like Aave, have contributed to Polygon’s meteoric rise in recent months. The project that started as a simple idea by a group of developers in Mumbai is now turning stellar. Polygon recently saw the number of users increase by 75,000 in a week, many of whom were drawn to one of the 93 applications running on the network.

The success is also reflected in the price of the token: MATIC has posted gains above 12,000% since January. Its current market capitalization is over $ 13 billion, which places it in the top 20 tokens by world ranking. It also gained a listing on Coinbase in March of this year. Sandeep Nailwal, one of the founders of Polygon, recently told the Economic Times of India that the platform aims to become the third most valuable blockchain after Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The rise of Polygon is impressive to watch, even more so considering that it is an exciting project for a group of enthusiastic developers who are leading the way in their industry. Also, knowing that it is one of the few projects that illuminates the tactile role of innovation among the Indian developer community makes the story even sweeter.

India’s future of blockchain and cryptocurrency innovation now looks considerably brighter. Following a 2020 decision by the Supreme Court of India to reverse the ban on cryptocurrencies, the community has wasted no time catching up on lost years. The pool of developers interested in blockchain is growing rapidly, and recent reports suggest that the country is moving toward a more constructive regulatory framework. In the next few years, there is a good chance that India will become the de facto global blockchain hub.