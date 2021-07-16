Cryptocurrency : How long will the bear market last?

Key facts:

Chinese government crackdown on Bitcoin mining in the country, caused the price to drop.

Experts expect the bear market to hold for a while due to the bearish technical pattern.

According to CoinDesk, the price of Bitcoin has hovered between $ 30,000 and $ 42,000 since the end of May after its peak of $ 65,000 in April. The plummeting sows panic among traders. While optimists inherently believe in the value of Bitcoin and predict the arrival of a bull market.

The reasons that led to this dilemma were multiple and complicated, but the Chinese government’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining in the country, where 50% of mining pools are located, caused the crash.

Bitcoin price tends to retest $ 30,000

Although it was delayed for weeks, some experts are expecting the bear market to hold for a while due to the bearish technical pattern. Some claim that the price of Bitcoin would likely drop to $ 30,000 based on a structure known as a Symmetrical Triangle, which indicates that an asset always fluctuates between two converging trend lines. In this triangle, the price of Bitcoin will not increase until it reaches the lowest point probably at $ 30,000.

Bitcoin prices formed triangles between the $ 30,000 to $ 40,000 price range. Fountain: TradingView

Additionally, Peter Brandt, CEO of Factor LLC predicts a decline with a rectangular pattern showing BTC / USD exchange rates. The displayed BTC / USD rate would normally drop to the lower rectangle support level, which coincides with $ 30,000 when prices are trading in the middle of the rectangle and withdrawing from its upper trend line resistance.

Bitcoin prices are displayed in a rectangle. Fountain: Twitter / Peter Brandt

Also, other technical indicators suggest the falling price of Bitcoin, such as the Bollinger bandwidth. One common point they share is that the price of Bitcoin tends to hit a new low of $ 30,000.

Bexplus offers ether, vechain, and XRP price prediction to help users keep up with the cryptocurrency industry.

A bull market is on the way

Even though the pessimistic prediction is dominant today, veteran traders see the bull market on the way. Experiences tell them that when it spins, it spins fast. They believe that although dangerously close to a bear market, it could easily go bullish again.

One of the leading indicators behind their belief is that institutional investors are increasingly looking to take BTC as a financial investment, taking advantage of the opportunity to buy currencies at a lower price within the range of their risk tolerance.

“The May price drop was dramatic, while the on-chain reaccumulation of bitcoins sold in that recession to longer-term holders has occurred over eight weeks of lateral price action,” said Sean Rooney, head of research at the crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments, in an email to CoinDesk.

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment or similar offer promoted here. click here for more information.