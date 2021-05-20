Cryptocurrency : How Justin Sun Almost Made Ethereum Drop Below $ 1,500

Compartir

After a show of force in recent weeks, Ethereum fell below $ 2,000 for a brief moment. The cryptocurrency appears to be recovering, but the crypto market could still face some resistance to return to its pre-crash levels.

A report by Wu Blockchain claims that the price of ETH barely escaped a bigger drop. Data provided by Philippe Castonguay shows that Justin Sun, CEO of the Tron Foundation, has a $ 1 billion position in the Ethereum-based Liquidity Protocol.

This 606,000 ETH position was almost liquidated and due to its size could have caused the price to fall below roughly $ 1,500 or $ 1,000. Castonguay said:

There was a window of about 2 minutes in which Liquity Protocol went into recovery mode and Justin Sun’s $ 1 billion dollar position could have been liquidated, but it didn’t happen. You just rebalanced your treasury 5 minutes ago, paying off $ 300 million in debt.

However, Castonguay later clarified that the protocol’s settlement mechanism would have prevented the price of ETH from falling. Liquity operates with entities called stability providers. Once a position is liquidated, 0.5% percent goes to the liquidators and 9.5% is distributed to each stability provider. Castonguay added:

Your ETH would have been bought by the stability providers at * market price *. Buyers would have met the seller at the same spot price.

JustinSun said in the Chinese community: Like a bullet through the scalp, I saved the cryptocurrency… https://t.co/vG7GTeoeKF pic.twitter.com/FRMmaExnuq – Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) May 19, 2021

Justin Sun buys Bitcoin and the Ethereum dip

Sun took advantage of the falling price of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Through his Twitter account, he announced two major purchases of BTC and ETH. He made the announcement in the same way that large corporations have disclosed their cryptocurrency holdings.

For the former, Sun claimed to have bought 4,145 BTC at an average price of $ 36,868 for an estimated $ 152 million. Sun said:

I have bought many in a dip today, this is just my #BTC purchase. Keep BUILDING, buy the DIP.

The second purchase was made for 54,153 ETH at an average price of $ 2,509 for an estimated $ 135 million. Quoting MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Sun said, “I’m not selling.”

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $ 2,621 with a loss of 21.6% on the daily chart. In the weekly chart ETH has a fall of 37.1% and in the monthly chart it maintains a profit of 17.2%.

ETH in a downtrend on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

While the recovery has been impressive, the market may not be out of the woods. Data provided by Material Science Analyst on May 17 predicted a pullback in ETH against BTC. As the chart below shows, ETH had a pullback in this pair and could see more volatility in the coming days.

Source: Material indicators

Furthermore, ETH and the rest of the market appear to have increased their level of correlation with Bitcoin, as is often the case when there is a major price action. Along those lines, materials scientists also expect the price of BTC to move sideways at current levels, at least until June.

Source: Material indicators