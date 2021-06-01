Cryptocurrency : How Ethereum Could Power a CBDC, According to a Chinese Government Official

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Yao Qian, a member of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, presented a case where a potential digital US dollar and digital yuan run on top of the Ethereum network. The official spoke at the 2021 International Financial Forum (IFF) in Beijing on May 30.

The summit aimed to discuss the post-pandemic world and China’s potential for international partnerships. Qian was part of the forum called “Digital Currency and the Future Digital Transformation.”

During this event, the government official said that digital assets and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) should go beyond the traditional concept of money and take advantage of the advantages that innovation brings in the crypto industry. Qian said: “The future of digital currency will certainly move towards smart money.”

Despite this statement, the government official revealed that there are concerns about integrating a CBDC with smart contract functions. Qian was part of China’s central bank digital currency research and development, an initiative responsible for the development of its Digital Yuan. Qian said:

The CBDC is meant to act only as a payment method, but Qian emphasized the possibilities for citizens to benefit from new technologies. This could allow the money to move one step further. Qian said:

We can imagine that if the digital dollar and the digital yen were run directly on blockchain networks like Ethereum and Diem, central banks could use their BaaS services to provide central bank digital currencies directly to users without the need for intermediaries. Single-tier operations can enable central bank digital currencies to better benefit people without bank accounts and achieve financial inclusion.

However, some people within the government still believe that the technology that powers cryptocurrencies and smart contracts needs to mature.

Is it possible for a CBDC to work on Ethereum?

However, Qian’s comments were personal and not representative of the Chinese regulator. The report was shared by Wu Blockchain, referring to Qian as the equivalent of the US Securities and Exchange Commission Hester “Crypto Mom” ​​Pierce.

Yao Qian is the only official of China’s financial regulators who has in-depth research on cryptocurrencies and has a friendly attitude (…).

When asked to specify whether Qian was referring to Ethereum’s source code to create a China management network for its digital Yuan or the cryptocurrency’s mainnet, Wu said the government official was talking about the latter.

Even as an academic project, Wu said that many users believe that gas fees would make a CBDC on Ethereum an unviable option.

You mean eth mainnet, but people think it is impossible to carry such a large volume of transactions, do you think 200,000 gwei?

At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $ 2,613 after seeing high selling pressure over the weekend. While the daily and weekly charts are profitable, the higher time frames still show moderate losses.

ETH in an uptrend on the daily chart Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

Research firm Jarvis Labs indicated that the ETH price experienced “sell-offs” with each attempt to regain previous highs, as seen below.

Source: Jarvis Labs