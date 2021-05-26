Cryptocurrency : How did big investors, including Elon Musk, manipulate the price of Bitcoin?

Since Elon Musk announced on February 8 the purchase of $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin through his company Tesla, he started a crypto market craze. That day the BTC started it with US $ 38,800, with the release of the news it was worth US $ 46,800.

If we look at the price that Bitcoin has had since Elon Musk put his claws to take advantage of the cryptocurrency, we see that it has moved in a fairly common way, which happens when large investors use the strategy to accumulate their assets. That strategy is called Wyckoff.

What is Wyckoff?

It all started with Richard Wyckoff, one of the pioneers in approaching technical analysis applied to the study of equity markets. From the age of 15 he had already worked as a Stock Runner for a New York company. Later, in his 20s, he founded and for almost two decades wrote “The Magazine of Wall Street,” a magazine that reached 200,000 subscribers.

Throughout his life he had the opportunity to observe the movements organized by legendary traders like JP Morgan and Jesse Livermore. Through his experience and different interviews with these huge traders, Wyckoff codified his best practices in laws, principles and methodological techniques of operation, money management and mental discipline.

He always saw retail investors get plucked over and over again and decided to investigate the real rules of the game as the big traders practice them.

How does Wyckoff work?

The Wyckoff Method involves a five-step approach to stock picking and position taking, which can be summarized as follows:

Determine the current position and the probable future trend of the market:

Is the market in a moment of consolidation or is it trending? Does your analysis of the market structure and supply and demand indicate the possible direction of the future trend? This analysis should help us to know if we want to be in the market and in that case, if we should take long or short positions.

Select assets that are always in harmony with the trend:

In an uptrend we must select assets that are stronger than the market. For example, we can look for assets that show a higher percentage increase than the market in rallies and a lower percentage in reactions. In a bear market we will do it the other way around we will choose assets that are weaker than the market. If we are not sure how a particular asset is doing, we just drop it and take care of the next one.

Select assets with a cause that equals or exceeds our goal:

A critical component of Wyckoff’s trade selection and management was its unique method of identifying price targets using point-and-figure (P&F) chart projections for both long and short trades.

In Wyckoff’s fundamental law of “Cause and effect,” the horizontal count within a trading range with the P&F chart represents the “cause,” and the subsequent price movement the “effect.” Therefore, if we plan to go long, we will choose assets that are in an accumulation or reaccumulation and that have created sufficient cause to satisfy our objective.

Wyckoff cycles

According to Wyckoff, the market can be understood and anticipated through a detailed analysis of supply and demand, which can be determined from the study of price action, volume and time. As a broker, he was in a position to observe the activities of individual traders and highly successful groups that dominated the market, and was able to decipher through the use of what he called “Vertical Graph” and “Point and Figure Graphs”. intentions that those great operators had.

The following is an idealized outline of the concept, preparation and execution of large and small buyers / sellers when they operate in the markets. The time to take long positions is towards the end of preparing the price for a bull market (large asset accumulation), while the time to initiate short positions is at the end of preparing the price for a decline (i.e. distribution).

Concept of how the Wyckoff method works.

In the range, the phases of the Wyckoff method work as follows:

While the accumulation zone phases work like this:

How did big investors, including Elon Musk, use it?

In the graph below we can see the similarities it has with the Wyckoff distribution. On January 29, there was a large increase in volume, perhaps that day Tesla began to buy its BTC.

Wyckoff distribution on one-day Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

What will the price of Bitcoin do?

After Wyckoff’s distribution phase comes the accumulation phase. Based on this, we are going to do a simulation of what would happen to Bitcoin.

In the graph below, it can be clearly seen how the price of Bitcoin would reach US $ 55,000 in this accumulation phase, and then set off towards new all-time highs. All this based on the Wyckoff method.

Wyckoff accumulation on 4-hour Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

What do you think of the Wyckoff method, is it what they did with Bitcoin? Let me know in the comment box.

