Cryptocurrency : How DeFi Protocol Secure Increases Confidence Among Investors?

Decentralized insurance has recently become one of the trending topics in the insurance and business sectors. While various articles attempt to explain what DeFi entails, the Defi community doesn’t often talk about insurance.

DeFi is a sector with a great opportunity to offer confidence to investors and ensure the protection of their assets. Of course, insurance is known as a risky financial activity, requiring strategies and approaches to protect businesses against potential risks. Today, the DeFi sector is worth billions of dollars and experiences multiple cases of suspicious and fraudulent activity.

DeFi insurance protocol

InsurAce is one of the leading DeFi insurance protocols. It has recently launched multi-chain insurance services on its Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain dApps to provide insurance coverage services to blockchain and protocol platforms.

InsurAce describes itself as the first protocol to offer multi-chain insurance services to protect DeFi projects and investors.

Despite the significant growth of the Ethereum blockchain network, several risks are associated with the deployment of DeFi platforms. For example, in early June this year, the Spartan protocol, a famous liquidity protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), was hacked and consequently experienced a large loss of approximately $ 30 million, a crime committed through of a flash loan attack.

Therefore, InsurAce recently introduced its business primarily to address the risks experienced in DeFi protocols and projects.

Benefits of the InsurAce DeFi insurance protocol

InsurAce provides DeFi insurance products and services to protect against the risks found in the cryptocurrency sector. The DeFi insurance protocol provides hedging insurance services against IDO event risks, escrow service risks, smart contract vulnerability, and other risks faced by the crypto industry.

InsurAce offers services and products in a multi-chain environment (multi-chain insurance coverage services for the cryptocurrency sector).

Such insurance products and services are necessary for the security and growth of the entire DeFi and cryptocurrency industry.

Although DeFi has allowed protocols and projects to flourish exponentially, there have been instances of multiple risks that have caused DeFi founders and users to lose billions of dollars.

In 2020, there were more than 15 hacking incidents that caused losses worth more than $ 150 million. However, these types of incidents continue to occur even this year, and the rate of such cases is alarming and of great concern. Recently, a hacking incident breached the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) network and consequently caused $ 60 million worth of losses to users. Such risks continue to cause significant losses to customers who are taking advantage of the DeFi revolution and negatively impacting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem.

Insurance plays a crucial role in protecting client assets and safeguarding the operations of DeFi protocol projects. Customers can use insurance to cover their assets while enjoying the benefits of the DeFi landscape.

Protocol owners can draw a sigh of relief by protecting their funds by obtaining insurance services, which is the value that InsurAce offers. With such efforts and commitments, the protocol makes the DeFi environment a more secure landscape where people do business and consumers make money.

DeFi Insurance Application

Traditional insurance companies are known for providing centralized insurance services, but they are different from decentralized DeFi insurance.

The Defi insurance protocol offers several benefits that users can take advantage of as they seek to grow their assets. Of course, the benefits of the protocol are several. For example, accessing the DeFi secure protocol is straightforward and without permission. Users only need to register for a cryptocurrency wallet to obtain the insurance services and thus enjoy the protection coverage for their assets.

In addition to that, Defi’s insurance services are developed with smart contracts that run on a public blockchain, which offer various benefits such as transparency, protection and privacy. InsurAce created its insurance solution linked to collaboration with Defi protocols quickly and without problems.

Users can buy hedges for their assets using Ether and other cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain. Investors from anywhere in the world can access InsurAce to protect their assets in the Defi environment.

InsurAce is a community-driven insurance protocol that has strong support from the Defi community. Since the protocol understands the problems faced by the community, it develops things for the community and receives support from the community.

Based on such considerations, InsureAce thought differently to develop its protocol in a decentralized manner.

The company’s multi-chain insurance services guarantee the assets offered by protocol chains such as Fantom, HECO, Polygon, BSC, Solana, and other protocols running on the Ethereum network.

Final thought

The commitment to protect funds against loss is one of the benefits that decentralized insurance offers. As highlighted above, InsurAce is one of the main platforms that provide such insurance services to investors.

Decentralized finance is considered a safe place, but a solution to hacking, theft, and other fraudulent activities is needed in DeFi projects.

The existence of DeFi insurance, which is simplified with low cost, immutable, decentralized, transparent and offers the settlement of crypto assets.

Image Source: Shutterstock