Cryptocurrency : How China Bitcoin FUD is reducing the cost of BTC production

China’s Bitcoin FUD could be helping to lower the cost of BTC production.

News of the crackdown on mining farms in China has shaken the market lately. All mining operations were closed and had to be moved to other sites. No one is sure where the platforms will go yet. It is speculated that North America would be a new base of operations for facilities that have had to relocate their operations outside of China.

Mining in China accounts for about 70 percent of all mining operations conducted in the world. This means that with the closure of mining farms in China, the hash rate has dropped. Companies have had to find ways to ship their platforms out of the country.

Power consumption is a big issue when it comes to mining. China has cheap energy costs, making it an ideal destination for miners.

But regardless of the low energy costs in the country, it takes a lot of energy to power the computers used for mining. Energy costs are significant and, based on their cost of production, companies price their mined coins accordingly. This is in an effort to make sure they can cover running costs while making a profit.

Bitcoin minimum price

With so many platforms out of service, this has significantly reduced the amount of electricity consumed in mining Bitcoin.

The minimum price of Bitcoin has always been the amount of energy required to mine the coins. This is known as the historical minimum price.

As with anything, the lower the cost of production, the lower the price. And Bitcoin has proven to be no different.

With reduced energy consumption that translates to reduced energy cost, the minimum price of Bitcoin is falling and it continues to fall. As such, the price stays in line with the minimum price and low.

China FUD and price

FUD has always had a great effect on market prices. With a major like China shutting down mining for environmental reasons, it can create fear, which can lead to dumping.

The cryptocurrency market is also subject to economic laws like other assets. A supply greater than the demand will lead to a lower price. While a lower supply and higher demand will lead to a higher price. Dumping basically increases the supply of coins in the market as people ditch their holdings due to fears.

Bitcoin price chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

So while the crackdown might be lowering the cost of producing BTC, it’s not necessarily having a good effect on the price of the asset.

News of the crackdown pushed the coin below the $ 40k threshold. Leaving the coin struggling to get back up.

With so many mining rigs down in China, online miners are experiencing higher profit rates due to the reduced hash rate. This makes them more likely to sell their currency for less. The exchange prices are always adjusted to the prices of the buy and sell orders. And if the order prices are lower, the total price of the coin will follow this and go down.

The price of Bitcoin is currently at just under $ 37k. It is below its high of $ 41k this week.

