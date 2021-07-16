Cryptocurrency : How can Blockchain alter the web hosting ecosystem forever?

Compartir

While Blockchain is generally linked to cryptocurrency, this decentralized technology has a wide area of ​​impact that extends beyond bitcoins or their peers. From healthcare to finance to banking, many industries, sectors, and companies can benefit enormously from integrating Blockchain technology into their daily processes.

This article looks at the potential of Blockchain to transform the web hosting industry for the better, for both providers and end customers.

A website can be considered as a digital equivalent of your physical store or workplace. Through your website, you earn income, establish business connections, attract global clients, individuals and institutional buyers, and make sales.

To create and run a website, you must purchase a domain name and hosting services. While you have control over the front-end of your site, your back-end is deeply influenced and shaped by your hosting ecosystem. You entrust your vendors with the security of your website, but an increasing number of data breaches and cyberattacks tell a different story. We can’t entirely blame the hosting providers. It is the current “model” of web hosting that needs a serious reform.

Among other solutions, Blockchain can be a very effective option that should be considered. Being decentralized and protected by cryptographic hashes, Blockchain promises to add a new dimension to website security and performance. Here are some ways that Blockchain can be used in the hosting industry:

DDoS attack prevention

Due to their deeper and faster impact, DDoS or Distributed Denial of Service attacks have become a weapon of choice for threat actors. It is an almost sure way to completely paralyze websites and disrupt the digital environment. It’s all a volume game – gather the volume and drive it against the target site servers. Bots make things even more accessible. To stay online, the victim has to exponentially increase computing resources costing millions of dollars for hosting companies around the world.

One thing to mention here is that it is the current centralized server system that makes DDoS attacks possible. With the help of Blockchain-based decentralized hosting with thousands of distributed nodes, each node can host a specific part of the site. It effectively prevents attacks as there is no single central target to hit.

DNS tampering prevention

The DNS server translates the plain English name in the address bar of users’ browser into a computer language, technically called an IP address, to connect visitors to the corresponding website they wish to browse.

Attackers can disrupt the digital environment by disrupting this critical process of converting URLs to IP addresses. Such attacks can be massive both geographically and commercially.

A reliable solution to prevent DNS attacks is to use the Blockchain platform to store, resolve, and update DNS records. This distributed DNS management model will prevent threat actors from directing their threat efforts to a single DNS server. Furthermore, it will also provide superior protection against various other attacks associated with DNS tampering, such as man-in-the-middle attacks and redirection of URLs to malicious resources.

Complete ownership of the data

In today’s centralized digital ecosystem, we must trust sites with our sensitive data. This model has many flaws, which users have started to discover more recently. Lack of good security provisions by providers can result in serious data breaches, and cyber attackers can misuse stolen data in myriad ways, from tampering with your sensitive digital areas to unlocking your passwords. , misusing your communication IDs and even deleting your bank accounts with the help of payment card numbers.

What’s more, even vendors use your data by selling it to other companies, leading to annoying market communications and specific app download requests. They can even mine your data to achieve your business goals. All these things happen without your permission.

With the help of a Blockchain cryptographic system, you can now retain complete ownership of the data while using different digital applications. The blockchain model replaces centralized storage with distributed storage over a wide network. It allows users to enjoy exclusive access to data while using digital applications.

Defend cyber attacks with the Blockchain-Cloud combination

The use of end-to-end encryption can play a vital role in protecting mission-critical data from attacks in transit and also in protecting its integrity at rest. Peer-to-peer distribution facilitates even distribution of Blockchain copies across a wide range of cloud networks, providing substantially greater security against data breaches, especially compared to existing single-point data storage .

It will also add a new dimension to encryption-based security, as mission-critical data can be shredded into tiny chunks before encryption. Furthermore, taking advantage of the decentralized characteristics of Blockchain technology, these small pieces of data can be stored in different nodes that are strategically distributed in various geographies. In short, it adds several other shields on encryption-based technology to ensure superior security.

Conclution

Blockchain runs as a decentralized platform that replaces the central authority with cryptographic hashes and smart contracts. Provides watertight data and transaction security while ensuring unrestricted access to permitted data. By strategically employing Blockchain in the web hosting industry, hosting providers can ensure superior security and performance. At the same time, end customers can enjoy fast and seamless functionality while maintaining maximum control over their data.

Image Source: Shutterstock