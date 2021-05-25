Cryptocurrency : How Bitcoin and NFTs could be integrated into the e-Bay platform

In an interview for CNBC’s Squawk Box show, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone discussed the possibility of integrating Bitcoin and crypto payments into his platform. BTC and other digital assets have seen an unprecedented surge of adoption by institutions, businesses and payment platforms over the last year and the popular e-commerce website seems to want to join the growing trend.

With more than 187 million customers, e-Bay seeks to explore new payment mechanisms to give its buyers more options when making purchases. Iannone said that Google Pay and Apple have been integrated and that payments with cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, could be the next logical step for the platform. Iannone added:

“One of the best things about our payment management is that we are expanding the types of payments we accept (…). We will continue to study other options, such as cryptocurrencies ”.

In separate statements to Reuters, Iannone said that e-Bay always seeks to embrace the “most relevant forms of payment.” However, it states that they have no immediate plans to integrate payments with cryptography, a project that has been contemplated for at least 6 years. Iannone reiterated that the company will follow “closely” this option.

Bitcoin is trading at $ 57.842 with lateral movement in the lower time frames. On the weekly chart, the cryptocurrency has seen a major recovery since last week’s crash, gaining 18.1%. In contrast, the 30-day chart shows a loss of 2.1%.

Bitcoin, NFTs and their expansion on the main platforms

The CEO of Ebay was more interested in exploring non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to take advantage of these types of assets. Iannone believes his platform will be a suitable place to transact with NFTs due to its reputation as the go-to place to buy collectibles. He added:

“This is the place where sellers go to get demands at scale (…). We are studying it (integrating the NFTs) and exploring the opportunities of how we can enable it in e-Bay in a simple way. If we think of collectibles, everything that has been collectible has been in e-Bay for decades and will continue to be so for the next. “

The company’s first priority, if it does decide to offer NFTs, will be to “remove the friction in the experience” and make it “easier” for users to transact with NFTs. This integration could be a corporate strategy to get more profit. As Reuters noted, e-Bay had a “weak forecast for the second quarter” during the past week.

Data from DappRadar suggests that trading in NFTs is in decline, at least for the last month. The main markets, such as OpeanSea and Rarible, registered 95.12 million dollars (-30.78%) and 33.78 million dollars (-19.99%), respectively, in trading volume during this period. The number of active traders on these platforms posted equal losses.