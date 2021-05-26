Cryptocurrency : How and where to buy Polygon (MATIC) after Wednesday’s bullish surge

The price of Polygon MATIC / USD surged Wednesday morning, in part due to the cryptocurrency’s new sponsor: billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban.

Polygon’s official Twitter account confirmed its listing as a Mark Cuban portfolio company, although specific financial details were not disclosed. The owner of Shark Tank and Dallas Maverick said he is a Polygon user and finds himself “using it more and more.”

If you’re following the lead of tech savvy investors like Cuban and want to buy Polygon now, this guide is for you.

Where and how to buy Polygon now: the best cryptocurrencies to buy MATIC

The process of buying cryptocurrencies like Polygon quickly and efficiently has improved in recent years. Fintech brokers acknowledged the increase in demand from retail investors looking to diversify their assets to cryptocurrencies.

As such, buying cryptocurrencies like Polygon now has never been easier. All you need to do is open a crypto broker and follow the industry standard application process. Once completed, you will be able to fund an account and make your first cryptocurrency trade today.

To buy a cryptocurrency, you must know its ticker symbol. For example, if you want to buy Polygon now amid expectations of a continued rise, just look on the broker’s platform for the symbol “MATIC”.

Our team of financial experts spent a lot of time evaluating the many cryptocurrency brokers. We are comfortable recommending two reputable cryptocurrency brokers where you can buy MATIC now.

What is Polygon (MATIC)?

Polygon (MATIC) ranks as one of the top 15 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. As of Wednesday, it was valued at just under $ 15 billion.

Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, is the first platform for Ethereum infrastructure development and scaling. Polygon’s official website notes that it is designed to solve some of the limitations on the Ethereum network, including poor performance, poor UX, and lack of sovereignty.

Polygon combines the best of the Ethereum network and sovereign blockahins in an attractive set of features.

Can MATIC win in price?

MATIC is up more than 1,500% since early 2021, but Polygon’s current price is still below its recent highs of nearly $ 2.50. The addition of Cuban as a notable cryptocurrency sponsor and supporter may be a catalyst for the Polygon price to retest its highs.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal said he had conversations with several investors, but that it was “really mind-blowing” meeting with Cuban. This has many cryptocurrency investors convinced that MATIC’s upside potential is still great and it’s not too late to buy Polygon after Wednesday’s bullish jump.

