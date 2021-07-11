Cryptocurrency : Historic Bitcoin volatility fractal points to crafting a bullish explosion

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin has been stuck in an increasingly narrow trading range and has barely moved in weeks. The top cryptocurrency by market capitalization has been boring compared to its characteristically volatile being.

Looking back at the asset’s historical volatility, a fractal pattern could be forming that suggests that the price per BTC is about to take off to unprecedented heights.

Fractals and how history doesn’t rhyme but often repeats itself

Mark Twain said that “history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” The statement better explains the theory behind repeating price patterns called fractals.

These fractals appear similar to another point in historical price action and help analysts predict and anticipate future market behavior. Results can be mixed, as things rarely turn out exactly the same. This fact has earned fractals a negative reputation, however, even in Bitcoin there is some specific behavior to expect.

Each cycle looks similar in comparison when zoomed out | Source: BLX at TradingView.com

For example, every major breakout past the all-time highs resulted in a parabolic uptrend and the visual comparisons are undeniable. The most recent uptrend has come to an abrupt halt, turning a stumble into a total collapse of 50% or more.

As the market ponders whether the uptrend is kaput, even the technicalities have been mixed. There are a handful of doji candles on the weekly, a tight trading range, and volatility has dropped to a significant level. All of these signs point to a possible backlash, and if the “story” has anything to do with it, volatility should skyrocket.

What historical volatility says about the Bitcoin Bull Run Finale

Throughout nature there are fractal patterns that repeat over and over again. The behavior of the price of financial assets commonly present this type of behavior that is repeated, like a cycle between bear markets and the bull.

Bitcoin is no different and is known for patterns that appear over and over again. Looking back at the Historical Volatility indicator in weekly time periods, we may have one of those cases brewing.

Mid-cycle consolidation accelerates volatility | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

During the previous bull market, which is clear that the current cycle is not following at all in terms of price action “only to the upside”, after one of the larger shakes, volatility finally held above a key level and began the last stage of the bull market. .

Anyone who would have assumed it was the peak of the cycle would have been left in the dust as Bitcoin produced another 900% + ROI from the bull market and volatility turned parabolic.

Bitcoin is back and trying to stay above a very similar support line and if successful it should return volatility along a parabolic curve along with price action. That would place the top of the current bull cycle around December, which, historically, has marked a significant top or bottom every year since 2017.

Do you still think that history does not rhyme?

Follow @TonySpilotro on Twitter or via TonyTrades Telegram. The content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured Image from iStockPhoto, Graphics from TradingView.com