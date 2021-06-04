Cryptocurrency : Here’s why people think the NFT craze is officially over

The non-fungible token (NFT) space has seen immense growth in recent months. But a recent study by Protos.com has revealed that sales have fallen dramatically from its record sales of $ 102 million on May 3.

The study revealed that NFT sales fell 90% since that period. Current market data reveals that sales fell more than 35% last month to 84,000 NFT sales after registering 130,000 that day.

A 90% drop in sales

Sales even fell further, as only $ 19.4 million in NFT sales were recorded last week, giving people the impression that the NFT craze is over.

Overall, the Protos.com study revealed that since May 3, the NFT ecosystem has dropped by 90% in overall market performance.

Compared to the entire crypto space, the researchers noted that the performance of the NFT market has declined more than the general crypto space.

The number of NFT portfolios with signs of daily market movement has also declined sharply to 70% since May, hitting a low of 3,900 from 12,000 during its peak period.

The report also revealed that the decline is not unique to any one NFT category, as it affects all sections. This includes genres, metaverses, utility, art, collectibles, decentralized finance, and games.

Buyers are interested in a different NFT

In addition to the decline in NFT sales reported by Protos, buyers are also increasingly demanding a different type of NFT.

Digital art sales have plummeted since Beeple’s record $ 69 million sale on March 11. Currently, digital real estate and other collectibles such as “metaverse” are in greater demand in the NFT market. They are attracting more buyer interest and dulling the digital arts, which used to be the main attraction.

Data from Protos shows that around $ 3 million worth of digital arts have been sold this week, while $ 3.3 million. in NFT metaverses were sold in the same period.

