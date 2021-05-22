Cryptocurrency : Here’s why one industry boss thinks interest in crypto continues to rise

Last week there was a significant drop in the price and value of cryptocurrencies, with some of them losing up to 40% of their value in a few days.

This has provoked a reaction from various sectors. Stakeholders such as Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin believed that the cryptocurrency market could fall further. However, some share a different opinion.

Unstoppable Domains CEO Mathew Gould is one of those who believes that interest in cryptocurrencies continues to rise despite the setback.

There is still a high level of interest in cryptocurrencies.

Gould also gave reasons why he believes there are still high levels of interest in cryptocurrencies. According to him, the volatility of crypto assets has “raised concerns among the blockchain community and investors in general.”

Data from TradingView showed that on Wednesday, Bitcoin plunged to nearly $ 30,000, which is a dramatic drop, considering it traded for around $ 60,000 in early May.

In addition to Bitcoin (BTC / USD), other cryptocurrencies have also experienced significant volatility, with Ethereum (ETH / USD) also losing more than 20% of its value in the same period.

But Gould said that the number of new domain name registrations on the Ethereum blockchain has risen by 25,000 in the past week at Unstoppable Domains.

Blockchain domains are registered at unprecedented levels

Gould added that blockchain domain name registrations are currently at unprecedented levels and there appears to be no signs of slowing down. This shows increased interest in cryptocurrencies despite the recent market shakeup.

Total blockchain registrations have now reached 817,000, according to Gould. He said that the record continued even as the crypto market is experiencing a market sell-off. As a result, the current record is now over 500% annual growth. He stated that by looking at the flood of growth in blockchain domain registration, it suggests that optimism for cryptocurrencies remains very high.