Cryptocurrency : Here’s why one expert thinks Bitcoin (BTC) will overtake gold as a store of value

During an interview with CNBC, Skybridge’s Anthony Scaramucci opined that Bitcoin (BTC / USD) will replace gold as a store of value for years to come.

He added that although the current situation for Bitcoin is not looking good, investors will accept the level of volatility when the digital currency is more widely adopted in the world.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Bitcoin has plummeted in value after hitting an all-time high of $ 63,000 in April. The cryptocurrency is now hovering around $ 33,000, but the current value is still 10% higher than its value at the beginning of the year.

Scaramucci admitted that Bitcoin has a very rough few weeks, but blames Elon Musk for some of its troubles. According to him, the Tesla co-founder’s tweets “scared people off” of the cryptoasset.

Crypto assets are still in an early stage of adoption

Scaramucci, a former White House communications chief, says the Skybridge investment firm he founded has about $ 500 million worth of Bitcoin. He stated that the high volatility has more to do with the fact that the crypto asset is still in its early stage of adoption.

He also compared the Amazon of Bitcoin to the current situation of Bitcoin. Amazon’s price has also fluctuated a lot over the years.

He compared Bitcoin to Amazon, whose share price has fluctuated dramatically over the years. He said,

If you went back to Amazon’s IPO in 1997, if you had $ 10,000 of those shares in your IPO, it’s now worth $ 24 million.

But critics have also argued that Bitcoin cannot be compared to equities, as equities have no intrinsic value.

Bitcoin enthusiasts also argued that crypto assets do not make them the store of value that will offer investors protection against inflation.

Scaramucci continues to insist that the Bitcoin space will multiply in the future.

He said there are around 125 million Bitcoin users in the world, according to research by Skybridge’s research department. He believes there will be at least 1 billion users by 2025.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money