Cryptocurrency : Here’s Why One Analyst Says Bitcoin Will Outperform Ethereum In The Short Term

A possible bounce in the BTC / ETH pair suggests that Bitcoin will overtake Ether in the next market rally.

In terms of potential price, Bitcoin (BTC) is considering the possibility of outperforming Ether (ETH) in the near term.

So believes David Lifchitz, chief investment officer at ExoAlpha, a Paris-based investment management service, who noted that Bitcoin’s upside potential in the short term is greater than Ether’s. He said this after spotting a recent change in the BTC / ETH ratio.

In detail, BTC / ETH compares the trend momentum of Bitcoin and Ether. A lower reading suggests that the price of Bitcoin is increasing more slowly than that of Ether. Conversely, a higher BTC / ETH ratio indicates that Bitcoin’s price momentum is gaining an advantage over Ether.

Lately, Ether appeared as an improved version of Bitcoin. When the BTC / USD exchange rate spiked, the ETH / USD exchange rate rebounded but with higher margins. Similarly, when BTC / USD fell, ETH / USD sank further.

Bitcoin vs Ether price comparison on the same percentage scale. Source: TradingView

The difference in price momentum caused the BTC / ETH ratio to decline within a descending channel range. In doing so, the ratio offered traders a way to gauge which token, Bitcoin or Ether, would generate better gains in terms of short-term relative strength momentum. Lifchitz weighed:

“At the current level, the ratio suggests that BTC is priced lower than ETH, so a canny trader can buy Bitcoin and sell Ethereum in the same dollar ratios, betting on the potential next ratio bounce from the channel. bottom to top. channel limit, and then reverse later when the ratio approaches the upper limit again. “

Relationship flattening after Musk’s fall

The comparison between the momentum in Bitcoin and Ether prices came as officials at the United States Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that they expect to start raising interest rates in 2023, ahead of the previous forecast of 2024.

Bitcoin and Ether’s first reaction to the news from the Fed was negative. The BTC / USD exchange rate closed the day 4.51% lower, while the ETH / USD was down 6.91%. By comparison, on May 19, after Elon Musk launched a tweet war against Bitcoin, BTC / USD fell 14.29% and ETH / USD 27.61%.

The readings pointed out that the dramatic difference between Bitcoin and ETH price momentum started to stabilize after the May 19 crash. Lifchitz called it as yet another sign that Bitcoin would become more valuable than Ether.

He said:

“Over the past three weeks, the BTC / ETH relative price ratio looks flat, and if we take a closer look at the past few days, the ratio is increasing, which means that BTC tends to be more valuable than ETH.”

The relative prices of the BTC / ETH ratio stabilize when testing the lower range of the channel. Source: ExoAlpha

Meanwhile, Lifchitz recalled that the BTC / USD easing bounce would do little to offset the pressure from the descending channel. Therefore, the ratio may continue to decline after testing the upper range of the channel.

Bitcoin, Ether trading setups

The scale of upcoming Bitcoin and Ether trends, whether up or down, depends on their idiosyncratic technical and fundamental factors.

Lifchitz said that Bitcoin, which remains stuck in a range between $ 33,000 and the $ 39,000- $ 40,000 area, would need to break above $ 42,000 to confirm a short-term bullish bias. In doing so, the benchmark cryptocurrency could rise to $ 50,000, a level that coincides with local lows on April 26 and May 12.

Bitcoin volume surged after the May 19 crash even though BTC had no idea of ​​the next price direction. Source: ExoAlpha

But for a bullish move to occur, the executive added that Bitcoin miners would either need to exhaust their sales or be convinced that they would then sell their BTC reserves at higher prices. Meanwhile, dip buyers and institutional investors such as MicroStrategy would provide more tailwinds to the upside at the $ 50,000 price target.

“And of course in the middle of this battle between bulls and bears, there is Elon Musk’s tweet factory, who once supports Bitcoin, once not, causing the price to move every time,” Lifchitz recalled .

As for Ether, Lifchitz expected the cryptocurrency to surge to $ 2,850 in the coming sessions. It’s the same level that ETH reached before appearing higher on May 3; meanwhile, it also served as resistance as ETH attempted to fully recover from its May 19 low.

The volumes of ether stayed roughly the same after the May 19 crash. Source: ExoAlpha

The Ether bulls continued to grapple with a symmetrical triangular indicator on the other side and its tendency to push prices further down. Symmetric triangles are continuation patterns. Therefore, they tend to send prices in the direction of their previous trends.

“As the price approaches the cusp of that triangle, some resolution up or down from the $ 2,500 level is expected,” said Lifchitz.

Meanwhile, a big takeaway from the Bitcoin and Ether charts concerned their volumes. While BTC / USD reported higher trading volumes after the May 19 price drop, those for Ether were roughly the same.

“This comforts the reverse potential for power between Bitcoin and Ether,” Lifchitz emphasized.