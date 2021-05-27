Cryptocurrency : Here’s why BTC is still at risk of a further decline

Compartir

Bitcoin price failed to clear the key $ 40,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains and remains at risk of further losses of up to $ 36,000 or $ 34,000.

Bitcoin is struggling to clear the $ 40,000 and $ 40,500 resistance levels. The price currently has the support at $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a short-term trading triangle with support near $ 38,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair is likely to accelerate lower if it breaks the $ 37,000 support and the 100 hourly SMA.

Bitcoin price struggles below $ 40K

Bitcoin broke the $ 40,000 resistance and extended its recovery wave. BTC even surpassed the $ 40,500 level and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the bulls were unable to gain strength above $ 40,500. A high was formed near $ 40,923 and the price corrected lower. There was a break below the $ 40,000 support level. Additionally, there was a break below a short-term trading triangle with support near $ 38,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC / USD pair.

The pair gained pace below the 50% Fib retracement level of the up move from the low of $ 36,472 to the high of $ 40,923. Bitcoin currently has the support at $ 37,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The 76.4% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 36,472 low to $ 40,923 high is also acting as a support zone. On the upside, immediate resistance is near the support of the broken triangle at $ 38,500. The first major resistance is near the $ 39,500 level. The main resistance is still near the $ 40,000 zone. A proper close above the $ 40,000 resistance zone could initiate a strong rally.

More losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $ 39,500 resistance, there is a risk of further downsides. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 37,000 level.

The first major support is near the $ 36,000 pivot level. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 36,000 support, the price could decline towards the $ 34,000 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now picking up pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC / USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $ 37,500, followed by $ 36,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $ 38,500, $ 39,500, and $ 40,000.