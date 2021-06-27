Cryptocurrency : Here’s what we can expect from Bitcoin in the coming week

Despite little bullish strength, BTC continues to try to avoid further bleeding. In order to find out what can happen to the price of Bitcoin during the week that is about to begin, below he made a fundamental and technical review of the current situation.

At the time of this writing Bitcoin is trading at $ 32,800, racking up a 1.60% gain in the last 24 hours.

The first thing that I find quite relevant to review is a tweet by analyst Dilution-proof, in which he analyzes a graph that marks whale activity, telling us that these big players bought during the recent crash.

Although many tend to focus on sellers when losses occur, the reality is that more in the Bitcoin market are taking advantage of the decline to continue accumulating. They manage to defend the price before the losses last too long.

During days like yesterday we tend to focus on sellers, but realize that there’s always a buyer on the other side 💡 Yesterday’s buyers appear to have included large players, as 🐳 addresses added 197.5k #BTC Notice how yesterday’s circle is the largest on the chart 👀 pic.twitter.com/IUHQ7zUu8p – Dilution-proof (@dilutionproof) June 26, 2021

The 65K weren’t the top of the bull run

Most of the participants in this market are in favor of the fact that the bull cycle has not ended. The rapid increase in the money supply attracts more and more people trying to protect themselves from what this may do to the world economy.

In addition, indicators such as the count of deposit transactions on exchanges tell us that we should not think that the highest point of the bull run was reached.

When the price reached the all-time high of $ 65,000, 64,470 transactions were for depositing coins on exchanges. This figure is quite far from the 216,738 that were made with the top of the bull market of 2017.

Inflow indicator towards exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant.

It is clear that there is a good bearish direction that is causing problems in the short term. However, things are getting more and more uphill for the bears, as the price is defended above 30K, heralding the possibility that the 60% drop was enough.

The space for sales is less and less. I insist, I do not think it is a very good idea to fight a bullish force as important as the one that Bitcoin has brought in recent months.

BTC price technical analysis

When we look at the weekly price chart, we notice the repeated defense of the support zone surrounding 30k. This shows vendor exhaustion and possibly marks the bottom of the pullback.

From this time frame we see that the resistance that should be crossed to announce a possible resumption of the major trend is at $ 39,380.

To think of a bearish scenario we have to lose support at $ 30,420, which would leave the ground clear to $ 19,359.

Analysis of the weekly chart BTC vs USDT. Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin levels to watch out for in the coming week

On the daily candle chart we see other levels that could influence price action, whatever the outcome of the current accumulation.

As I have said in several of my posts, due to some positive fundamentals and the good defense of the 30K, I see more likely a bullish escape.

With that said, let’s see what support and resistance levels we should keep an eye on.

With BTC making support above $ 30,420, it may be starting at least a recovery, capable of breaking the immediate resistance at $ 34,663. Even with this happening, as long as the $ 40,500 resistance is not breached, we could see further bearish lashes, or even a wider drop.

In case if it is crossed, the space will be clear up to $ 49,671, but knowing that it may mean the resumption of the major trend, waiting for new historical highs is not unreasonable.

If the support at $ 30,420 is lost, there will be no further support until around $ 26,281. Further down the next support zone is the one around $ 24,000.

Key levels for Bitcoin for the coming week. Source: TradingView.

