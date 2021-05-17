Cryptocurrency : Here’s how Bitcoin’s intraday volatility complicates leverage trading

Compartir

The cryptocurrency sector is in a bull market, with frequent evidence coming from anonymous traders posting their five-, six-, and seven-figure investment returns as screenshots on Crypto Twitter.

This condition creates a FOMO-like situation where everyone becomes greedy. The temptation to increase potential profits twenty times or more is often irresistible to most novice traders.

Today, almost all cryptocurrency exchanges offer leveraged trading using derivatives. To enter these markets, a trader must first deposit a collateral (margin), which is usually a stablecoin or Bitcoin (BTC). However, unlike spot (regular) trading, the trader cannot withdraw from a position in the futures market until it has been closed.

These instruments have benefits and can improve a trader’s results. However, those who often rely on incorrect information when trading futures contracts end up with large losses rather than profits.

The Basics of Derivatives

These leveraged futures contracts are synthetic and it is even possible to place a short bet or a low bet. Leverage is the most attractive aspect of futures contracts, but it is worth noting that these instruments have long been used in the stock, commodity, index, and currency (FX) markets.

In traditional finance, traders measure daily price change by calculating average closing price changes. This measure is widely used across all asset classes and is called volatility. However, for various reasons, this metric is not useful for cryptocurrencies and can hurt leverage traders.

Volatility of the USD 60 days of Bitcoin. Source: BuyBitcoinWorldwide

In short, the higher the volatility, the more often an asset’s price shows wild swings. Contrary to expectations, rising between 7% and 10% every day represents an indicator of low volatility. This happens because the deviation from the mean is small, whereas random fluctuations between negative 3% and positive 3% have a much wider range.

Markets with very low volatility are perfect for leverage

Knowing the general range of how an asset oscillates is extremely important when opening leverage positions. Take the British pound (GBP), for example, and it will be noted that its volatility is typically below 1%, as aggressive and surprise daily price changes are unusual.

Currency GBP Volatility of 60 days in USD. Source: BuyBitcoinWorldwide

Currency markets are relatively stable markets compared to stocks and commodities. Therefore, some regulated brokers offer even 200x leverage, which means that a 0.5% move against the position would cause a forced liquidation.

For a cryptocurrency trader, the daily change of the Swiss franc (CHF) against the US dollar would likely be considered a stable currency.

Prices in USD of the Swiss franc (CHF). Source: Investing.com

However, Bitcoin’s daily volatility of 3.4% hides a more dangerous price fluctuation. While it makes sense to measure daily closing prices for traditional markets, cryptocurrencies are trading non-stop. This difference potentially creates much broader movements within the same day, although the daily close often masks it.

Bitcoin Price Low-high-close prices in USD. Source: CoinMarketCap

The average change between the intraday high and low of Bitcoin for the last 180 days is 6.5%. As shown above, these ‘intraday moves’ exceeded 10% on 25 occasions. Which means that in reality, BTC price swings are much larger than expected for a 3.2% daily volatility asset.

20x leverage seems insane considering Bitcoin’s daily movements

To put things in perspective, a 5% move in the wrong direction is enough to liquidate any 20x leveraged Bitcoin position. This data is clear evidence that traders should really consider risk and volatility when trading cryptocurrencies with leverage.

Quick profits are good, but more importantly, being able to survive the usual daily price fluctuations to hold on to those unrealized gains.

Although there is no magic number to establish the best leverage for each trader, the effect of volatility must be taken into account when calculating settlement risks. Those who aim to keep the positions open for more than a couple of days, with a leverage of 15 times or less, appear to be “reasonable”.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.