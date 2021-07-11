Cryptocurrency : Here’s How Bitcoin Could Fall To $ 28K, Bold Data On Chain Shows

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Bitcoin remains stagnant at its current range. The first cryptocurrency by market capitalization has failed to show clear conviction. The bears have momentum and could soon go on the offensive. As of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 33,793 with a sideways movement across the board.

BTC with low volatility on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Pseudonym analyst “Coin Casanova” has compiled bearish on-chain data suggesting more downsides for Bitcoin over higher time frames. Like many traders and investors, Casanova feels that some experts in the chain have shared an analysis to call the minimum price of BTC, but they cannot do the same when there are “higher” signals.

Source: Glassnode via Coin Casanova

The analyst claims that Bitcoin appears weak enough to be affected by any significant increase in selling pressure. As a first target, Casanova believes that Bitcoin could pull back below its annual open and touch $ 28,000.

At higher time frames, the analyst suggests keeping a close eye on the number of short-term headlines using Glassnode’s Bitcoin cap hold waves. When this metric rises around 80%, the price of BTC experiences a prolonged drop or a long period of accumulation. The analyst added:

(…) Short-term headlines: above 80% have a higher mark before, I think we need them to withdraw completely and go back to the 20% range

Source: Glassnode via Coin Casanova

When the same metric is applied to long-term headlines, the analyst finds it optimistic that the Bitcoin whales have started to accumulate. However, it could take a long time for the rise in this metric to affect the market, as seen below. Meanwhile, the price of BTC could fall further.

Long Term Headlines: We are finally curving up, so the whales are starting to pile up, but clearly we are NOT FUNDING until we at least get them back to 50% of the range.

Bitcoin whales sell and institutions don’t catch them

Casanova claims that Bitfinex whales have played a major role in the recent BTC price action. While some analysts, Casanova added, use on-chain activity, such as rising addresses, to support their bullish narrative, this metric may also indicate that large investors have been more active in recent months.

China’s crackdown on the BTC mining sector and the crypto industry has had consequences. The whales have been moving their funds, increasing the selling pressure in the market and affecting the performance of Bitcoin, as seen below.

Source: Glassnove via Coin Casanova

Finally, the institutional adoption of BTC could be in a pause phase. Many experts, Casanova said, exaggerate the influence of these players on current price action. There have been some announcements of traditional titans like George Soros’s hedge fudge, but this is insufficient to fuel a sustainable rally.

Since the May-June crash, the level of institutional participation in the crypto market has remained “flat,” the analyst said.

6 / “The institution is buying”

It’s okay. It’s not enough brother. Is not sufficient.

Plane from the fall. pic.twitter.com/YkBGODEhG8 – Coin Casanova (3,3) (@ coin _casanova) July 9, 2021

Bitcoin is going through one of its most unique moments since its inception, the big players must return to add new fuel to the price of BTC. For the time being, the top cryptocurrency by market cap could remain locked in its current range.