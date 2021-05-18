Cryptocurrency : Henrik Fisker: “Bitcoin is not a sustainable solution”

Legendary car designer Henrik Fisker said Monday during CNBC’s “Closing Bell” that Bitcoin is not a sustainable solution. Additionally, CEO and founder Henrik Fisker indicated that the company has no plans to accept Bitcoin (BTC) as payment for its cars.

“It is not environmentally friendly and we would not do that.”

Likewise, Fisker just echoed Tesla CEO Elon Musk that Bitcoin is bad for the environment. Specifically, due to concerns about the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.

According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin uses more energy than entire countries like Sweden and Malaysia. In this regard, Henrik Fisker said that such use does not align with the company’s mission to create the most sustainable vehicles in the world.

Henrik Fisker has no plans to accept Bitcoin

Very important, although Fisker did not rule out that the company would ever accept cryptocurrencies. However, he said that is not a focus at this time for the company.

“I don’t think anyone can predict what the currency will be in five years. At this point, it really doesn’t bother me what the coin is.

Thinking like Elon Musk?

In a way, Henrik Fisker, the CEO of the California-based company echoed the concerns of Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk. Particularly on the use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.

In particular, cryptocurrencies have become a major topic of discussion for the automotive industry. All this after Elon Musk’s support for Bitcoin. Specifically, when he said that he would accept Bitcoin as payment for his vehicles.

However, Elon Musk said last week that he had suspended vehicle purchases with Bitcoin, due to concerns about the increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining.

Cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels. And we believe it has a promising future. But this cannot come at a great cost to the environment. ‘

According to the company’s plans, at some point they plan to return to Bitcoin payment. But it will be when the mining processes are more sustainable. In the meantime, they will keep looking for other cryptocurrencies that use less energy.

As a curious fact, SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company announced last week that it would accept Dogecoin, as payment to launch the “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.”

Revealed his new car!

Sure enough, Henrik Fisker officially revealed the Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury crossover at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. But he’s still at least 16 months away from selling his all-electric vehicle called Ocean. Which, deliveries to customers are expected in the fourth quarter of next year, followed by three additional vehicles by 2025.

It will be the debut of a model that is called upon to rival models like the Tesla Model Y or the new Ford Mustang Mach-E.

In closing, do you agree with the decisions of Fisker and Musk, not to accept Bitcoin as payment for their vehicles? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I retire with this phrase from Margaret Mead: “We will not have a society if we destroy the environment.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related