Cryptocurrency : Hedera Hashgraph price prediction

HBAR is a cryptocurrency circulating on the Hedera Hashgraph network, serving both as fuel for transactions and as a means of securing the network through staking. Hedera’s mission is to provide a scalable enterprise-grade network infrastructure for Dapps, with use cases ranging from fraud prevention to gaming.

While Hedera, like other crypto projects, uses distributed ledger technology (DLT), it is unique in that the general ledger structure is not a blockchain. Consensus is reached by directed acyclic graph or hashgraph technology. The founders of Hedera claim that this way is much faster, cheaper and “greener” than blockchain technology without sacrificing security. Another rather rare occurrence is a crypto project like this that has an extensive governing body – a council made up of representatives from the large investment corporations (which include players like Boeing and Google). For example, the council effectively controlled the supply of HBAR after it was minted in the testing phase of the Hedera project in 2018.

The initial funds were raised through SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens). HBAR tokens began to enter circulation in 2019, and the following coin release schedule is very slow, to ensure shortages and reduce the risk of an attack.

After HBAR appeared on the market in 2019, it has been relatively quiet for a while, rarely breaking the $ 0.04 barrier until January 2021. At that time, Hedera began to show its strong cards, for example by making contact with the Texas Secretary of State. This led to an increase in price (~ $ 0.15 in mid-February). In March, the price of HBAR rose further, to around $ 0.4, and then bounced to ~ $ 0.3 and rose again several times before settling into a downtrend. It seems that Hedera’s miniscule energy expenditure did not make him immune to the bearish turn of the cryptocurrency market after Elon Musk said something on the subject. However, in June, the Hedera price decline slowed, staying above the line of at least ~ $ 0.14, and it could be preparing to reverse its move in the second half of the summer.

Even though 100% accurate technical analysis of Hedera Hashgraph cryptocurrency is barely possible, in this advanced technical analysis tool from TradingView you can see the HBAR buy and sell rating aggregated in real time for the selected time period. The HBAR / USD summary is based on the most popular technical indicators: moving averages, oscillators and pivots.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of Hedera Hashgraph will grow from $ 0.1859 to $ 0.516 in one year. That makes HBAR an incredible investment. The long-term earning potential is 177.57%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 1,854.

Answering the question as to whether Hedera Hashgraph is a good investment, TradingBeasts says a resounding yes. In the perspective of 2021, the price of this coin is forecast to reach $ 0.2520247 with growth to $ 0.2865414 by the end of 2022.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of Hedera Hashgraph cryptocurrency will increase in the next 5 years from $ 0.188618 to today’s price to $ 0.736441. It will rise to $ 0.3169636 by 2022 and will continue its growth in 2023-2024. Based on this forecast, Hedera Hashgraph is a profitable long-term investment.

As is clear from the analysis cited above, the Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative HBAR price movements. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technology solutions from the Hedera Hashgraph projects, the crypto environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This article should not be considered as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

