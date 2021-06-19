Cryptocurrency : Hawkish Fed Comments Push Bitcoin Price And Stocks Lower Again

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) and the financial markets in general faced a new selloff on June 18 following comments from James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States of St. Louis, who indicates that he expects that the first interest rate increase occurs in late 2022.

Bullard’s comments were even more aggressive than comments on Wednesday from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who indicated that the rate hikes would take place in 2023. Powell’s comments caused a selloff in financial markets as the dollar rose. America was gaining strength.

Currency index of the US dollar. 4 hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that as the dollar strengthened, Bitcoin bulls were overwhelmed by sellers, causing it to drop to a daily low of $ 35,129.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The uniform settlement on a variety of assets, including stocks, gold, and cryptocurrencies, has further eroded the narrative that Bitcoin is an uncorrelated asset, as data shows that BTC’s correlation with gold and stocks has continued to increase throughout 2021.

Traditional markets close the week down

Friday’s close in traditional markets marked one of the worst weeks for the Dow since October, after the index posted five consecutive sessions of losses for a total drop of 3% this week.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ were also hit hard on Friday, closing the day down 1.31% and 0.92% respectively, while the 10-year Treasury note fell 4.04% in response to the strengthening of the dollar.

As for the cause behind the Fed’s recent aggressive stance, Bullard pointed to a higher-than-expected level of inflation as the economy reopens following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Bullard said:

“We are looking forward to a good year, a good reopening. But this is a bigger year than we expected, more inflation than we expected. I think it is natural that we have leaned a little more towards the hard line here to contain inflationary pressures.

Bullard suggested that going forward, inflation “will run to 3% this year and 2.5% in 2022 before falling back down to the Fed’s 2% target.”

The price of altcoins crumbles

Altcoins saw their prices drop alongside Bitcoin on Friday, as traders once again fled to the safety of stablecoins as market volatility mounted.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

Ether (ETH) saw its price drop more than 13% to hit a low of $ 2,137 and Amp (AMP) fell 33% from its all-time high of $ 0.1211 that was set on June 16.

Related: the Bulls Hesitate To Buy The Drop After Bitcoin Price Drops Near $ 35K

Out of the top 200 coins, the top two performances of the day were ZKSwap (ZKS) with a 14% gain from Gnosis (GNO) that recovered by 7.4%.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is now $ 1.486 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 44.8%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.