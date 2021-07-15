Cryptocurrency : Hashdex ETF Would Help Lower Carbon From Bitcoin Mining

Hashdex firm’s Bitcoin ETF, planned to launch in August, would help decrease the use of fossil fuel in digital mining. In this way, this firm dedicated to trading with cryptocurrencies, announced that a part of the commissions earned with its ETF will be used to purchase carbon credits.

It should be noted that trading with this firm’s ETF products will be available on the Brazilian stock market in August. Thus, this goodwill and exchange (ETF), will be dedicated in part to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. This was announced by Hashdex itself last Tuesday.

Roberta Antunes, representative of the aforementioned firm, confirmed to the CoinDesk portal that a percentage of the commissions will be dedicated to this. On the other hand, he recalled that investors have until July 30 to acquire the first shares of the firm. 5 days after that date, the ETF will start trading on the Brazilian stock market.

Hashdex ETF’s vision is to help the environment

The fact that the Hashdex ETF would help combat carbon emission from Bitcoin mining is remarkable. This increases its importance because this is currently the main Achilles heel of the most popular of digital currencies. In fact, the price of Bitcoin fell by approximately 50% last May due to criticism for its alleged environmental impact.

It should be remembered that the price of Bitcoin was around $ 65,000. Back then, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspended the acceptance of BTC as a means of payment for his electric vehicles. The result was the sharp drop in the market value of the pioneer cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, its price is close to $ 32,800 per coin.

Although other research has shown with important data that the impact of Bitcoin is not alarming, the damage has been done. Thousands of people associate digital mining activity with environmental pollution. For this reason, this firm dedicates part of the profits of its ETF to improve the image of the mining business.

There are sectors such as open pit mining or the military industrial complex, which consume dozens of times more energy than Bitcoin. Likewise, the level of greenhouse gas emissions from these sectors is infinitely higher than that of digital mining. For this reason, the Hashdex ETF would help, not only to improve the vision on Bitcoin, but to turn its industry into a role model.

According to Hashdex itself, its ETF, which is about to debut on the Brazilian stock market in early August, would help promote sustainability in Bitcoin mining. Source: PR Newswire

From accused to accuser

The fact that companies and assets contribute to improving the process of generating Bitcoin with clean energy can be of great impact. Consequently, it would be the business with the greatest tendency to shift from the use of energy based on fossil fuel to renewable sources. At the same time, it would be the most transparent of all.

Meanwhile, it must be said that, currently, Bitcoin mining has a 56% percentage of renewable energy use. In this way, if criticized, in the coming years the mining business could become an example to follow within this green transition.

“We understand that Bitcoin can make a huge contribution to promoting the use of clean energy around the world. We want to anticipate this movement and offer investors a product that stimulates the sustainable potential of this asset, ”explained Antunes from Hashdex. In this way, the Hashdex ETF offering would help keep pace with the shift from Bitcoin mining towards sustainability. To do this, explains the representative of the firm, it will release annual reports on the status of the mining business. With this, they would be laying the foundations of a new vision of mining in the world. This is a contribution that would open the doors to entrepreneurship in Brazil and other countries, he concluded.

