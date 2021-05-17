Cryptocurrency : Has Vitalik Buterin liquidated all of his Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens?

It appears that the generosity of the ‘canine’ token communities has paid off after Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin burned nearly 50% of the total supply of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token, the popular Dogecoin clone. The burned SHIB tokens are worth a staggering $ 6.7 billion, based on current price.

Buterin explained why he decided to make that decision in a statement included in the transaction, stating that the holders of the “dog tokens” have been very generous and that it is appropriate to pay them back for their generosity.

“In fact, I have been impressed with the way the dog token communities have treated recent donations,” he noted.

10% of tokens to donate to charities

After Buterin liquidated the trillions of dog-themed tokens gifted to him by the creators of Shiba, the bull run for the tokens came to an abrupt end. He sold the tokens and donated the proceeds to charity.

He added that he will burn 90% of his Shiba tokens in his wallet and donate the remaining 10% to a charitable cause.

Buterin said he will consider charities that share similar values ​​to Cryptorelief, especially when it comes to providing Covid-19 relief.

He added that for security reasons, it is best not to keep the dog-themed tokens that have been entrusted to him, saying that he wants to avoid the kind of speculation that could arise when trading the token in the future.

Buterin has also said that people should stop donating him more dog-themed tokens, as he doesn’t want to be a strong influence to that extent.

SHIB price pulls back after impressive performance on the weak

Shortly after Binance listed the Shiba Inu token, its price soared through the roof. This was also helped by the increased interest in Dogecoin and other dog-themed tokens. And recently, as Ethereum fees rose again, many cryptocurrency holders blamed the rise on Dogecoin’s rise.

However, the SHIB token has retreated 7% a day after Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could sell its Bitcoin holdings, which also affected the price of Bitcoin.