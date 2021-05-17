Cryptocurrency : Has Tesla sold its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings?

In a Twitter exchange on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that Tesla is considering selling or has already sold its Bitcoin holdings. This likely led to a drop in the price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD). The top cryptocurrency fell to $ 42,241 on Monday, according to data from CoinMetrics.

One Twitter user pointed out that Bitcoin holders will slap each other when they find out that Tesla has sold their Bitcoin holdings. Musk replied, “Indeed.”

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

However, this response comes just days after Musk claimed that Tesla is considering holding rather than selling its BTC holdings.

Musk has always been a staunch advocate for cryptocurrencies, just as the statements and activities around Bitcoin and Dogecoin have helped drive them to all-time highs.

Bitcoin Falls After Tesla Suspended BTC Car Buying

Last week, Tesla suspended purchases of its vehicles using Bitcoin. According to the company, the company made the decision in response to the increasing use of fossil fuels to mine Bitcoin, which is environmentally degrading.

Within minutes of the announcement, Bitcoin lost 5% of its price. The crypto asset has now lost around 10% of its price since the announcement.

Musk switches support to Dogecoin

Tesla revealed during a SEC filing in February that it bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. The automaker later revealed that it made a $ 101 million profit on Bitcoin sales for the quarter.

But it appears that Tesla is now showing more support for Dogecoin (DOGE / USD), the meme-based token, considering its recent activities around the two crypto assets.

Musk is also clamoring for greater adoption of Dogecoin, after his aerospace company SpaceX announced last week that it will begin accepting Dogecoin payments for its ‘DOGE-1 mission to the moon’ project.

The meme-inspired token has also seen increased support and adoption among cryptocurrency exchanges.