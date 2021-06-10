Cryptocurrency : Has Bitcoin (BTC) officially become the currency of El Salvador? Wikipedia believes it

Earlier this week, El Salvador announced its plans to convert Bitcoin (BTC / USD) into legal tender in the country. Now, it appears that the country’s congress has made this plan a reality, as Wikipedia listed cryptocurrency as one of its official currencies.

El Salvador became the first country to take Bitcoin as legal tender. However, the law will not take effect until after 90 days. However, that has not stopped the government of El Salvador from implementing certain things to ensure that the cryptocurrency is recognized globally as one of its official currencies.

When the law is enacted, it will allow merchants and the general public to trade, transfer, and use Bitcoin exactly as they would use US dollars, the country’s official currency.

Now both dollars and Bitcoin will be treated in the same legal space, according to the government of El Salvador.

Bitcoin continues to thrive despite challenges

Bitcoin has been receiving a lot of negative reactions over the past few weeks. The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency has been the subject of a debate over its extreme use of fossil fuels in mining. This is in addition to the ban the Chinese government imposed on the token last week. A combination of these factors and others have contributed to the crypto asset price drop.

But these problems have not prevented it from being recognized and adopted in various sectors. The recent move by the Salvadoran government will increase demand for Bitcoin, as well as allowing crypto newbies to invest in the crypto asset.

Furthermore, the country has stated that it will grant citizenship to anyone who invests in its economy using Bitcoin.

Law that will be promulgated within 90 days.

Paraguay and Panama are also working on projects that will allow the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

