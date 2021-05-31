Cryptocurrency : Harmony is an excellent long-term investment when you consider your faster transaction and lower fees

Compartir

Harmony is an open blockchain that runs Ethereum applications with 100x lower fees and fast transactions. Its secure bridges help users with the transfer of assets between chains. Harmony’s native token is ONE, which allows users to participate within the ecosystem to perform various actions. The maximum supply of Harmony coins is 12.6 billion, of which 9,486,327,268 coins are already circulating on the market.

Founded by Stephen Tse, Harmony’s strength is its quick consensus with instant finality. For this, it has the innovation on the Byzantine Fault Tolerance Practice, which allows immediate consensus. The transaction fee on the platform is due to its rapid innovation BFT. The platform uses Boneh-Lynn-Shacham signatures to confirm locks in a single round of consensus messages.

Launched in 2019, the Harmony Mainnet has produced more than 450,000 transactions and more than 30 million blocks. Harmony uses a novel proof-of-stake algorithm for the purpose of the network, which distributes rewards evenly and reduces centralization. The network aims to facilitate the use and creation of DApps by innovating the way they work.

Harmony Mainnet revolutionizes block making by focusing on processing speed. Also, it introduces the verifiable random function to protect the nodes and ensure the validation process.

ONE’s market price, at the time of writing, is $ 0.09654 after an 8.42% increase in a single day. Its price has increased by almost 23.44% in one week, which places it in 83rd place in terms of market capitalization. It had its all-time high at $ 0.22 on March 29, 2021. Considering its all-time chart, Harmony’s price may grow almost 80% very soon. The token can be easily purchased on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, and Mxc.com.

Considering its long-term potential, Harmony has enormous potential to grow beyond its all-time high. It is expected to increase by more than $ 1 by the end of the year. ONE is indeed an undervalued cryptocurrency whose price may hit its all-time high again in the near future. Considering its vast potential, Harmony can be a great deal for long-term investors.