Cryptocurrency : GUH price prediction | Invezz

Goes Up Higher (GUH) is this week’s most popular crypto project. In the last 24 hours, the price of the Goes Up Higher coin has risen by 400% to around $ 128,000 and the trading volume of the coin has also skyrocketed by 180%.

This article tells you everything you need to know before investing in Goes Up Higher crypto. We explain what the project is, how it works, how to buy the GUH coin, and what are the future investment prospects for the platform.

What is Goes Up Higher Coin?

It is a form of cryptocurrency. More specifically, GUH is an elastic supply token that is mathematically guaranteed to increase in price until it exceeds the price of Bitcoin.

The currency will expand or contract its circulating supply depending on where it is trading relative to its fixed price (fixed price) via rebids. So for 360 epochs (an era of time within a blockchain network), the GUH fixed price will increase by 5% in every 4-hour period, from an initial fixed price of $ 0.001. As soon as GUH surpasses the price of Bitcoin, the parity will be the current price of BTC + 1%.

Periodically, the reset mechanism will adjust the total circulating GUH token supply, allowing the token supply to fluctuate without the token holders having to do anything. In the event of a negative overshoot, the value of the coin will increase to match the fixed price. To achieve this, the protocol will reduce the supply of circulating tokens to make things match.

Rather than launching through a presale, GUH went stealthily to ensure fairness. Also, Goes Up Higher developers have been teased, which means any qualms about its reliability can be neutralized for now. Additionally, on the financial side, investors can find comfort in Goes Up Higher audits by Solidity Finance and TechRate.

All $ 150,000 of initial liquidity in the GUH network has been burned out and locked in the burn direction, contracts have been waived, and the token contract is delayed by a 24 hour time lock. Now verified on BscSan and TrustWallet, the development team will aim to spearhead GUH’s next phase of growth.

Should I buy the GUH token?

Whether or not to buy Goes Up Higher crypto depends on your individual investment goals and financial goals. If you are looking for a high risk, high reward crypto project to occupy a small part of your portfolio, and you buy the tokenomic model, the Goes Up Higher coin could be a worthy investment.

However, you need to make sure you carry out due diligence to understand what you are getting into. Also, given the innate volatility of the cryptocurrency, if you’re looking for a more stable and predictable investment, you’d better look elsewhere.

Will Goes Up Higher Coin Make Me Rich?

This is highly unlikely, but not impossible; Just look at some of the remarkable stories that have happened in the crypto world this year alone.

Highest price prediction goes up 2021

Our GUH price prediction is as follows:

If Goes Up Higher has 50% of the previous average growth of Bitcoin per year, it could reach $ 56,000 by next year. Also, if you have 100% of Bitcoin’s previous average growth per year, it could hit $ 89,000 next year.

$ GUH Social Media Coverage

