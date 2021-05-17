Cryptocurrency : Greenidge Commits To Be 100% Carbon Neutral For Its Bitcoin Mining Facility Starting June 2021

Compartir

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has announced that it will offset all greenhouse gas emissions from its Bitcoin mining facility through a portfolio of fully credited offset credits, effective June 1.

The company has said that it will conduct a fully carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining operation at its hybrid cryptocurrency mining facility and power plant in upstate New York. The company’s announcement comes at a time when automaker Tesla and payments company Square announced that they will not make future purchases of Bitcoin, citing environmental concerns associated with crypto mining.

Greenidge has said it will purchase voluntary carbon offsets from a selection of US greenhouse gas reduction projects. The company mentioned that each project has been reviewed and accredited by one of the three recognized offset project registries, Verra, the Climate Action Reserve (CAR) and the American Carbon Registry (ACR), ensuring that any funded project by Greenidge minimize emissions. or increases the sequestration of greenhouse gases in a verifiable, real and permanent way.

In addition to offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions from its Bitcoin mining, Greenidge also plans to invest a portion of its mining profits in renewable energy projects. The firm is actively considering direct financing of alternative sources of green energy in New York and other locations across the country.

Greenidge also stated that it will continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a market-based program in which participating states sell CO2 emission rights through auctions and invest profits in renewable energy, energy efficiency. and other consumer benefit programs to create green jobs and foster innovation in the clean energy economy. According to the report, the company buys emission rights from RGGI every year to cover 100% of its CO2 emitted from power generation and has been doing so since it started gas operations in 2017.

Bitcoin mining worries many

As institutional and retail investors continue to embrace Bitcoin, one concern that has emerged is its connection to energy and environmental issues. Experts argue that cryptography puts the environment to the test due to all the energy it takes to mine a single Bitcoin. The amount of electricity used on a daily basis to mine Bitcoin has been identified as being more than the electricity used by entire countries like Ireland.

Some Tesla investors and environmentalists have been increasingly critical of the way Bitcoin is mined using large amounts of electricity generated from fossil fuels.

On Wednesday, May 12, the price of Bitcoin fell 10% after Elon Musk announced that Tesla suspended the use of cryptocurrency as a payment method, less than two months after the electric vehicle maker began accepting Bitcoin as payment method. Musk cited concerns about energy, especially the use of “coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”

Earlier this month, a bill was introduced in the New York State Senate to stop Bitcoin mining until the state assesses its impacts on the environment.

