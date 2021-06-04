Cryptocurrency : ‘Green light’ for miners? CZ is not responsible for BSC, Uniswap on TV scams

Compartir

This weekly roundup of news from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to collect the industry’s biggest news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Could Green Miners Get A Pass?

Last week’s column took a look at the recent crackdown on cryptocurrency miners as China moves toward a more carbon-neutral policy. This week, the southwestern province of China was humming a slightly different tune when the Sichuan Energy Regulatory Office hosted a symposium on the subject. The province has a large mining concentration due to the low-cost energy generated from a developed hydroelectric power system. The symposium failed to reach a resolution, leading to speculation that the province’s green energy will lead to much more positive regulation.

Zhang Nangeng, chief executive of mining machine maker Canaan, added to this speculation by calling for China to make concessions to miners powered by green energy. “For-profit miners prefer regions with low electricity prices that indicate oversupply and potential waste of energy. Bitcoin miners also help create jobs in impoverished regions and contribute to tax coffers, ”noted the CEO. It seems unlikely that China will continue to allow miners to abuse coal-based electricity in regions like Inner Mongolia, but for Sichuan there is definitely an argument in favor of the lucrative mining industry.

Uniswap carpet pulls on state television

On June 2, the national television channel CCTV-13 reported virtual currency fraud in its News Room segment. In the report, they presented how a TRTC virtual currency was listed on Uniswap before removing all liquidity. Blockchain smart contract auditor SlowMist also came forward as he demonstrated how the fraudulent activity was carried out. In TRTC’s case, 59 ETH was removed from the pools, worth around $ 100,000. CCTV-13 concluded by warning of the risks of financial fraud on cryptocurrency platforms such as Uniswap. On Twitter, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams mistakenly tweeted about the segment, mistaking the video clip for a positive report. Adams apparently hasn’t spent as much time practicing his Mandarin as other Ethereum pioneers, Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood, who have a decent understanding of the language.

BS and C?

In an interview in Chinese on May 29, Binance founder CZ further distanced himself from Binance Smart Chain by stating that he has no control over the chain and was not responsible for its creation. He shyly suggested that BSC has been a community project and that he rarely talks to the team behind it. Binance and competing Chinese exchanges may be reconsidering their positioning after a series of hacks and exploits have dogged the various ‘smart chains’ that offer greater utility for exchanging tokens and their users.

Blockchain, not Bitcoin

Despite the increasingly stringent regulatory environment, China has not backed down from its pro-technology stance. On May 31, new standards for blockchain technicians were released from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The standards detail what basic skills and competencies are required to work in the industry.

$ 6.2 million airdrop from CBDC

Beijing is launching another yuan digital lottery as it continues to push for the launch of the central bank’s digital currency. The Beijing Local Financial Supervision and Administration announced on June 2 that the government will distribute the free currency to citizens who apply before June 7. This occurs the same week that the former head of the People’s Bank of China, Yao Qian, declared that the digital yuan should not be used as a surveillance tool. He claimed that the technology was initially developed to counter private sector control over the payments sector. The Western world may remain skeptical on this point, but the need to balance the private sector is certainly plausible, given the national dominance of Alipay and WeChat Pay.