Cryptocurrency : Grayscale registers increase in GBTC and ETHE premiums

Shares of Bitcoin and Ethereum on Grayscale have risen sharply this week, reflecting an increase in demand among institutional investors. GBTC and ETHE premiums at Grayscale are on the rise, returning to their highs.

Since the end of February, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has been trading below the price of BTC, at a discount relative to the leading cryptocurrency. The trust offers large investors to gain exposure to the pioneering digital asset without owning the real currency.

Historically, the GBTC has always traded at a premium against Bitcoin. While people can buy stocks that cost more than the underlying asset, it also allowed them to charge at a premium. Accredited investors can borrow Bitcoin to subscribe to GBTC shares, followed by a six-month lockdown.

Institutional investors had to accept the GBTC’s high management fees and long redemption periods due to the lack of options in the market.

Once the lock expires, they can sell the shares on the secondary market to retail investors, ideally for a premium. The proceeds they receive would be used to return the borrowed coins to the lender, pocketing the difference.

The premium has evaporated in recent months due to retail demand flowing towards cheaper products, including Canadian-approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Since the trust is trading at a discount, long-term shareholders have faced a major disadvantage.

On May 13, data from Glassnode showed that the GBTC’s premium to NAV fell to -21.73%, the lowest point in the fund’s history.

Catalytic Events Related to Premium Increase at Grayscale

The launch of the Simply US Equity PLUS GBTC ETF, which invests 15% of the portfolio in Bitcoin through the trust, has taken its premium out of dangerously high discount territory.

This week, the GBTC discount on Grayscale rose to -3.8% from -18.2%. The unlocking of new shares towards the end of June could anticipate another rise in premiums. Historically unlocking periods have been bullish for Bitcoin for those who are involved in arbitrage trading.

The recent drop in the price of Bitcoin, coupled with the discount on GBTC, has likely also made the asset more attractive to high-net worth individuals.

Meanwhile, the recent $ 250 million GBTC purchase of Grayscale DCG’s parent company and the launch of the Simplify ETF add to the positive demand for Grayscale’s crypto trust shares.

Grayscale may not be a household name outside of the cryptocurrency universe, but both trusts are huge. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has $ 8.2 billion in assets under management. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which is much larger, weighs almost $ 25 billion in assets.

