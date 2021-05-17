Cryptocurrency : Grayscale CEO Talks About Bitcoin After Tesla Confusion

Tweets from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk have caused volatility in crypto markets over the past week.

In light of last week’s news, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said on CNBC that the company continues to see institutional and corporate adoption of digital currencies.

Sonnenshein said that this asset class grew out of the idea of ​​creating a more equitable and inclusive financial system and that consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors will be the next natural step where cryptocurrencies are headed.

“We shouldn’t focus too much on the opinions of the person,” Sonnenshein said.

He shared that the institutions and corporations that Grayscale works with will certainly view the pullback in the price of Bitcoin over the past week as an opportunity to enter and, fundamentally, their views on the space have not changed.

How did Elon Musk cause confusion?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has caused volatility in the cryptocurrency markets by first tweeting last week that Tesla will stop accepting Bitcoin for vehicle purchases due to increased use of fossil fuels in Bitcoin mining, adding that the company will not sell any of its current holdings of Bitcoin. .

But while replying to someone on Twitter over the weekend, he suggested that the company had sold its Bitcoin holdings. However, he clarified in a tweet this morning that ‘Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin.’

The tweets have put downward pressure on Bitcoin and some other digital currencies. Bitcoin is down 24% over the last week and is currently trading at around $ 43,500 at the time of writing.