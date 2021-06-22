Cryptocurrency : Grayscale adds Solana, Polygon, ICP and 10 more cryptocurrencies

Key facts:

SOL, MATIC and ICP are among the 25 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization.

In addition, it was confirmed that another 13 alternatives will be added, such as 1INCH, CRV and KAVA, among others.

The firm of investment funds for bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies Grayscale Investments has reported that it will add to its product catalog the cryptocurrencies Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Internet Computer (ICP), in addition to another dozen crypto assets .

The three named stand out for being regularly in the top 20 for their market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko, although at the time of writing this note ICP was ranked 21. The rest of the 13 crypto assets to be added are 1inch (1INCH), Bancor (BNT), Curve (CRV), Kava (KAVA), Kyber Network (KNC), Loopring (LRC), NEAR (NEAR), Ren (REN), Universal Market Access (UMA) and 0x (ZRX).

In the official statement that the company published on Medium, Grayscale states that they will continue to analyze another 18 assets to update this list of inclusions. However, it is clarified that this monitoring does not necessarily imply that a cryptocurrency is added to the investment products offered by the firm to its clients, since this depends on factors such as the security of the custody of assets and legislative issues.

Grayscale published in a statement which cryptocurrencies are under consideration to be added to its catalog. Source: Grayscale.

Grayscale bitcoin fund issues

In recent months, Grayscale’s millionaire fund, which today has a total accumulated value of USD 25,143 million according to data published by the company on Twitter, has traded at an unprecedented discount.

As CriptoNoticias reported in May 2021, the reduction in the fund’s price at that time was close to 21%, but it had already been accumulating negative figures since February. To reverse this scenario, Grayscale is seeking a way to convert the bitcoin investment fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF), as reported by this outlet in April. So far, no further progress has been announced in this regard.