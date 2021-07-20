Cryptocurrency : Grayscale 100% Committed to Converting GBTC to a Bitcoin ETF

The head of major cryptocurrency investment firm Grayscale believes that only a couple of points of maturity separate the United States from its first Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). In this regard, the CEO of Grayscale is 100% committed to converting GBTC into a Bitcoin ETF.

Speaking to CNBC on July 19, Michael Sonnenshein reiterated that a US ETF is not a question of if, but of when.

“A #bitcoin ETF here in the US is really a matter of when, not a matter of if,” @ Grayscale’s @Sonnenshein. “We’re looking for a couple of different points of maturation in the underlying market. That’s the final stages of what regulators need to approve those types of products.” pic.twitter.com/GsH0fdm0Xf – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 19, 2021

Regulators currently have 13 ETF applications under consideration. And, in the United States, it lags behind its neighbor, Canada, when it comes to approving them. Years of requests and rejections have passed. And, some believe that an ETF would ultimately create bearish price pressure for Bitcoin in the long run.

However, Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale, says the company is “100% committed” to transforming its Bitcoin product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ($ GBTC), into an ETF once the right conditions are in place.

“I think that, in our seat, from our world view, we are really looking for a couple of different points of maturity in the underlying market. And, that’s really the final stages of what we think regulators need to approve those kinds of products and give investors the protections they’re looking for. “

Last week, Grayscale announced a partnership with US bank BNY Mellon, which will now provide services for GBTC when it undergoes its metamorphosis.

GBTC is already making headlines in cryptocurrency circles for its unlocking events, the largest of which occurred on Sunday. With mixed opinions about its potential impact on the price.

Cryptocurrency experts see Bitcoin to replace fiat money in 20 years

The current fall in the price of Bitcoin has failed to curb the optimism of some experts regarding the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

In a new survey by personal finance comparison platform Finder.com, half of those surveyed believe that Bitcoin will outperform fiat money. Or to the currencies issued by central banks, in 2040.

While the sample is arguably tight, Finder.com says the report is based on a panel of 42 cryptocurrency experts, it shows that Bitcoin’s price drop from the all-time high in April did not affect the long-term outlook for investors. crypto professionals.

The survey reveals that 50% of respondents look forward to seeing the moment when Bitcoin prevails over global finance. Also known as hyperbitcoinization, in the next 20 years. A third of the participants believe that the event will occur before 2035. While 44% predict that Bitcoin will never become the dominant form of global finance.

Report revealed that El Salvador can issue its own stable currency

The government of El Salvador has plans to launch a native cryptocurrency that consumers will be able to use for services. The Latin American digital newspaper El Faro reported Friday night.

Ibrajim and Yusef Bukele, the brothers of the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, told potential investors that the cryptocurrency, currently referred to as the Colon dollar, would be introduced by the end of 2021, according to the report, which it cited. video recordings of the brother discussing the proposal with these investors.

The brothers said they represented the president, according to the report, which was also based on documents El Faro had obtained. The news comes weeks after the Central American country’s government overwhelmingly passed the president’s Bitcoin Law, which will treat the original cryptocurrency as legal tender and require all businesses to accept it as payment for goods and services by September.

Elon Musk adds a Twitter profile photo wearing sunglasses that reflect Dogecoin

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, changed his Twitter profile photo by incorporating sunglasses that include the Dogecoin logo in his image.

Although in his usual indirect language, Musk seems to be projecting into the future. It refers to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency based on a Shiba Inu puppy meme. As always in Musk’s case, fans must interpret him.

As UToday recounts, Musk’s new look caught the attention of the market and DOGE immediately went up. However, it didn’t skyrocket as much as it did in the early months of the year when Musk was posting a tweet.

