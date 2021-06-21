Cryptocurrency : Graphics card prices fall after cryptocurrency mining bans in China

After the restrictions by the Chinese government towards the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the country, the prices of graphics cards (GPU for its acronym in English) begin to show a decrease. During 2020 and in recent months, the lack of stock had generated significant increases in its value.

According to what was published by the South China Morning Post this Monday, June 21, the price of these units has fallen more than 65% on electronic sales platforms. The main reason for the decline is lower demand from cryptocurrency miners, an activity whose fury had left the gaming sector, the main historical clients of manufacturing companies such as Nvidia or AMD, out of supply.

According to the aforementioned media, the entry-level Nvidia Quadro P1000 went from $ 463 to $ 375. Similarly, a more advanced card like the Asus RTX3060 dropped from $ 2,086 to $ 726 in just over a month. Although the price may vary in other platforms outside of the Asian continent, such as Amazon, in the same way the prices are going down in these as well.

While this could be beneficial for miners, who could get the necessary hardware for their mining equipment at a lower cost, the reality is that the outlook is not very favorable for this sector in China. As CriptoNoticias reported, in recent weeks the authorities have imposed strong restrictions in various parts of the country for mining of cryptocurrencies.

Nvidia graphics cards can be found at a lower price than previous months. Source: Amazon / amazon.com

In this way, the mining power (also known as the hash rate) has suffered a significant decrease. As reported by this media, in total a 57% hash rate could have been lost as a result of the five Chinese provinces that suspended mining activity in their territory.

GPU makers cornered by miners and gamers

In addition to generating historical highs in the prices of graphic cards, the unprecedented demand for these products, generated during the past year and the current, put manufacturing companies in trouble, which had to find the method to satisfy an immense niche and in expansion like miners without neglecting their longtime customers, gamers.

This is how the Nvidia company launched an exclusive model for Ethereum mining, which was called CMP HX. Its main competition, AMD, also did the same with the update of the Navi 12 model.

Finally, another measure that Nvidia had to resort to was to limit the hash rate for mining of some of its newer boards, such as the RTX 3060, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, with the aim of limiting its use for the execution of video games, its original purpose.