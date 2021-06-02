Cryptocurrency : Grab a page from Buffett’s playbook with Hedget’s Bitcoin options

Compartir

Warren Buffett said in one of his famous quotes: “Be afraid when others are greedy and greedy when others are afraid.” Sometimes we can be too cautious with our investments that we end up not taking actions that could potentially transform our lives. When it comes to buying and selling, all investors know that in order to get the maximum benefits from sales, they should look to buy at a relatively lower price.

Unfortunately, it’s not every time you see market prices fall; Most of the time, fluctuations in market prices can confuse you so much that, in an attempt to minimize risk, you will end up with numerous indecisions. At other times, you may have to wait a long time with your idle capital while you wait for your desirable purchase order to be completed.

What you may not realize is that you can earn a steady stream of income while you wait by trading options. The same Buffett once made $ 7.5M in 5 minutes using this same strategy. That, therefore, begs the question: what is options trading and how can you take advantage of it to minimize risks and make more profit?

Options trading explained

For a beginner, options are a trading system that involves buying and selling assets, securities, or derivatives at a stipulated price within an agreed period. This means that within a specific period, you will be able to buy and sell at a fixed price regardless of the existing market prices within that same period.

By this definition, three elements make up an options trade:

Option type (call or put option) A fixed price (or strike price) The agreed period (after which the option expires).

In order for an options trade agreement to proceed, you, as the trader (either the buyer or the seller), would have to pay a certain amount to secure the option. This is known as a premium, it is simply a fraction of your business capital.

Within the period of this options agreement, you may or may not exercise the option, depending on how favorable market conditions are. If you decide not to exercise the option, it will expire after the time period has elapsed and your loss will be only the amount of the premium. In which case, the loss is only a fraction of what you could have lost if you were trading directly.

There are two examples of types of option trading:

1. Put option

Buying this type of option simply means that you have an asset that you want to sell. If you expect market prices to decline and you fear that your assets will lose a lot of value within this period, this option is for you.

For example, assuming that Bitcoin prices remain at $ 35,000 and David has 1 Bitcoin that he is willing to sell for the same amount, but fears that the prices will drop in the next month, he may decide to pay a premium to obtain a contract of options to start. from June 1 to July 1. Therefore, you will set the exercise price at $ 35,000 during the term of this contract.

If towards the end of April, the price of Bitcoin falls to approximately $ 28,000, David can decide to exercise this contract by delivering the guarantee (which is the 1 Bitcoin that he owns). Once this is done, you receive $ 35,000 instead of the $ 28,000 that would have resulted in a loss of $ 7,000 if you were trading directly.

On the contrary, if the price of Bitcoin appreciates to around $ 43,000 during this period, David may decide not to exercise this contract to sell his Bitcoin for less. In this case, you lose the contract and lose only a fraction of your principal, which is the amount paid for the premium.

2. Call option

This category of options marks you as a buyer. After obtaining a call option, you will need to decide how much the asset would buy and specify the period after which it expires.

Taking David as an example once again, let’s say on June 1 you decide to buy a call option for 1 Bitcoin at a specific price of $ 35,000 as you expect prices to increase. Consequently, you pay the premium rate and state that the contract expires on July 1.

If towards the end of June, Bitcoin starts to sell at $ 43,000, you can decide to exercise the call option by depositing the required collateral, which in this case is the strike price of $ 35,000. That way, you save up to $ 8,000 that you could have spent had you decided to buy Bitcoin at a later date.

However, assuming the price of bitcoin falls to $ 28,000, you can decide not to exercise the call option and in which case you would lose only the amount of the premium paid, minimizing the risk in the process.

Call options are usually good for bull traders who expect market prices to rise.

Where can you trade options?

Options trading is available on the Hedget platform. Since its arrival in the DeFi space, the platform has brought amazing use cases for trading options. In addition to the options trading examples and digital settlements listed above, they also provide the opportunity to obtain collateral and cash settlements.

The platform is among the first to move and the market leaders for call and put options for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Running on both Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum, they are currently fine-tuning their platform and preparing to increase option liquidity through their strategic partners.

Options trading on Hedget is as easy as can be, you simply have to visit their website at https://www.hedget.com and explore how you can improve your crypto trading toolkit with techniques like options trading. aforementioned.

Image by Sergei Tokmakov, Esq.