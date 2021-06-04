Cryptocurrency : Google lifts the ban on cryptocurrencies

Google has never been one of the most crypto-friendly companies. On the contrary, since 2018, the company behind the most famous search engine in the world decided to establish a veto on companies related to cryptocurrencies. Which, since then, have not been able to contract advertising for their services in the United States. However, as Anthony Pompliano comments in the Tweet of the day, now Google lifts the ban on cryptocurrencies:

Google will start allowing crypto companies to advertise to users on their platforms. Much bigger deal than most realize. – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) June 3, 2021

Google opens the doors to cryptocurrencies

Large companies, in general, have never been close to the world of cryptocurrencies. Thus, although financial institutions such as JP Morgan have projects with Blockchain technology, and even Facebook tried to launch its own business virtual currency. In general, companies have not accepted the decentralized model offered by virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, preferring to seek more centralized ways to take advantage of blockchains.

This has represented a significant problem for cryptocurrency companies, especially wallets and crypto-asset exchanges. Well, since 2018, they have not been able to advertise their products and services through Google advertising. What has closed the doors to a potential market of millions of people.

However, this is beginning to change. Well, Google has decided to modify its policy allowing crypto companies to buy advertising space with the company in the United States. Recognizing in this way the importance acquired by the crypto market in recent months, as commented by the crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano through his Twitter account:

“Google will start allowing cryptocurrency companies to advertise to users on their platforms. A far more important event than most believe.

In this way, the crypto world continues to make progress among traditional companies. Increasing its influence outside the cryptocurrency market, to get even giants like Google to recognize its importance in the economy. What, in addition, opens the doors for millions of new users to enter the crypto world thanks to the advertising of cryptoactive companies.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related