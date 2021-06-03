Cryptocurrency : Google is ready to change its crypto ad policy for exchanges and wallets

Google plans to review its financial products and services policy to increase the scope of its oversight on crypto exchange ads and cryptocurrency wallets. The technology giant released this news through an official document on June 2, noting that the changes made will be effective as of August of this year. The policy amendments reportedly seek to clarify the requirements that crypto-related businesses must meet before advertising their products through Google.

According to the publication, organizations looking to advertise cryptocurrency exchange and wallet services for US citizens will have to comply with Google’s new requirements, effective August 3, 2021. In breaking down what these requirements cover, Google said that the Advertisers must be registered with FinCEN to obtain a license to operate as a Money Service Business. Also, they must be registered in at least one US state as a money transmitter. In addition to this, businesses must be registered with a federal bank or a state authorized bank.

Google went on to point out that advertisers must comply with the relevant legal requirements. According to the technology company, all applicable regulations must be followed, regardless of whether they are at the local, state or federal level. Businesses must also ensure that their ads and landing pages comply with Google’s ad policies.

Starting with a clean slate

In the post, Google said that all cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets that were previously certified should search for new advertising certificates again. This is because all other certifications will expire on August 3. Google added that it will publish the certificate request form on July 8.

The tech giant further cited that the new policy would ban the advertising of initial coin offerings (ICOs), DeFi trading protocols, crypto loans, DEX initial offerings, celebrity cryptocurrency endorsements, and unregulated dApps. In addition, the company seeks to prohibit the promotion of purchases, sales and trading of cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Google will not allow the use of ad destinations that aggregate or compare cryptocurrency issuers or related products.

The new policy will replace the current one, which governs crypto ads since September 2018. Prior to this, Google had banned crypto ads entirely after Facebook implemented a similar policy earlier that year.

