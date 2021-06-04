Cryptocurrency : Google adjusts cryptocurrency ad policy

Search engine-turned-tech giant Google is adjusting its advertising policy around cryptocurrency exchange and wallet services, the company announced today on its website. The changes will take effect in August. Let’s take a look at the bronze tax around the new policy, and how it differs from Google’s stance in recent years:

Google Policy: What’s Changing?

As of August 3, cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets aimed at US consumers “will be able to advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google,” according to the published statement. This adjustment is part of Google’s broader financial products and services policy.

The requirements mentioned in the initial report include registration with either “FinCEN as a money services business and with at least one state as a money transmitter” or “a federal or state bank.” Previously issued cryptocurrency exchange certificates will be revoked, and cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets will need to apply for new certificates starting in July, once the applications are available.

Additionally, advertisers must continue to comply with applicable federal, state, and local legal requirements, as well as the broader Google Ads policies.

In particular, the update also specifically excludes from the category of advertisers “initial coin offerings, DeFi trading protocols or any other type of promotion of the purchase, sale or trade of cryptocurrencies or related products.” Furthermore, “adding or comparing the advertising destinations of cryptocurrency issuers or related products” will not be allowed.

Google’s history with cryptocurrency ads

The policy change is the first since 2018, when cryptocurrency advertising was widely banned earlier in the year. In September 2018, search engines relaxed their policies and allowed exchanges to be “certified” with Google for advertising. The certification was only applicable to advertisers targeting the US and Japanese markets.

This has led to unique challenges, particularly for exchanges looking to build a relationship in the US market.

What does this mean?

The move suggests that Google is getting closer to allowing cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets to advertise, although significant regulatory hurdles are still being put in place to do so. Despite having remained unchanged for years, today’s adjustment in politics was certainly not anticipated by most crypto advertisers. Although the door will remain closed for a good portion of crypto institutions, the policy is certainly more lenient than its 2018 predecessor.

Despite strict guidelines to date, the company has still faced scrutiny in the past for allowing scam projects to slip through the company’s advertising rules; how it is affected in the future remains to be seen.